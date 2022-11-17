Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market to grow by USD 7.99 Billion by 2026, Rise of professional gaming to boost market growth - Technavio

The 120 Pages reports on the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market offer comprehensive analysis by Device (Mobile, Tablet, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Technavio's latest report on the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market projects a growth of USD 7.99 billion, registering a CAGR of 9.87% from 2021 to 2026. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market: Major Growth Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market

One of the main factors boosting the growth of the MMORPG market is the rise of professional gaming. Many MMORPGs require skilled artists to create vibrant characters and locations from scratch in order to bring the designers' visions to life. Furthermore, game programmers guarantee that the characters may be controlled and played. The development of artificial intelligence has also allowed game designers to create interactions with non-playable characters that are as lifelike as feasible inside the gaming context. During the forecast period, such an increase in demand will fuel the expansion of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game market. Request a Free Sample Report.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market: Segmentation

By Device

Mobile



Tablet



Others

By Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market share growth by the mobile segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mobile-based games can be accessed without further charges for an updated version of the membership period that is still active. Console gaming necessitates regular hardware upgrades for compatibility with newer titles, which significantly raises the expense of gaming.

Furthermore, mobile game producers can easily update new versions of games on mobile devices without worrying about hardware capabilities. During the forecast period, these characteristics will drive the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market expansion.

Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The global MMORPG market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer buying pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by consumer preference, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions affect end-user living standards, which can also affect vendors' businesses. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing.

Activision Blizzard Inc.: The company offers MMORPG gaming such as Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot.

The company offers MMORPG gaming such as Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot. Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers New World an open-world MMO PC game from Amazon Games.

The company offers New World an open-world MMO PC game from Amazon Games. Bright Star Studios ApS: The company offers MMORPG gaming such as THE ULTIMATE SANDBOX.

The company offers MMORPG gaming such as THE ULTIMATE SANDBOX. CCP EHF.: The company offers EVE Online that is a free MMORPG sci-fi strategy game

The company offers EVE Online that is a free MMORPG sci-fi strategy game GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.: The company offers MMORPG gaming such as The Secret World, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Ultima.

Reasons to Buy Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market vendors

