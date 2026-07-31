Master Meter Expands North American Distribution Network Through Exclusive Partnership with ETNA Supply

Partnership strengthens local support and expands access to smart water solutions across the Upper Midwest

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a leading provider of advanced water measurement technologies and smart water solutions, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with ETNA Supply, further strengthening the company's North American distribution network and expanding its presence across the Upper Midwest. As Master Meter's exclusive distributor for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan, ETNA Supply will provide local expertise, responsive support, and access to Master Meter's portfolio of advanced metering technologies and smart water solutions for water utilities throughout the region.

This partnership reflects Master Meter's continued investment in building trusted partnerships that deliver greater value to customers. By combining Master Meter's innovative technologies with ETNA Supply's extensive waterworks expertise and customer-focused approach, utilities across the Upper Midwest will benefit from enhanced local support, industry-leading products, and the resources needed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen water stewardship, and prepare for the future of connected water infrastructure.

"At Master Meter, we know that trusted partnerships are essential to helping utilities meet today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities," said Coby Kleinjan, Senior Vice President of Master Meter. "ETNA Supply has built an outstanding reputation for technical expertise, customer service, and long-term relationships throughout the waterworks industry. We're excited to welcome ETNA Supply to the Master Meter family and expand access to our innovative smart water solutions across the Upper Midwest."

Rick Roosien, Vice President of Sales at ETNA Supply, added, "Our focus has always been on delivering the right solutions backed by exceptional customer service. Partnering with Master Meter allows us to bring innovative metering technologies and smart water solutions to utilities throughout the region while continuing to provide the local expertise and responsive support our customers have come to expect. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership creates and look forward to helping utilities build smarter, more resilient water systems."

Founded in 1929, ETNA Supply has earned a reputation as one of the Midwest's premier wholesale distributors, serving the municipal, waterworks, plumbing, HVAC, and fire protection industries. Through its commitment to integrity, technical expertise, and customer-first service, ETNA Supply delivers industry-leading products and dependable support that help customers succeed.

Together, Master Meter and ETNA Supply are committed to providing utilities throughout the Upper Midwest with the technologies, expertise, and trusted partnerships needed to address today's challenges while building a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future.

About Master Meter

Master Meter is a subsidiary of Israel-based Arad LTD, a world leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. This direct pipeline to world-class innovation allows Master Meter to provide North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor Customer Portal.

Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

About ETNA Supply

Founded in 1929, ETNA Supply is a leading wholesale distributor serving the municipal, waterworks, plumbing, HVAC, and fire protection industries throughout the Midwest. Built on a foundation of integrity, customer-first service, and technical expertise, ETNA Supply provides industry-leading products, dependable logistics, and knowledgeable support to municipalities, contractors, engineers, and utilities. By fostering long-term relationships and delivering exceptional service, ETNA Supply remains committed to helping customers build and maintain critical infrastructure with confidence.

Media Contact:

Coby Kleinjan

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Master Meter