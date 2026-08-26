Mastercam and ProShop Partner to Advance Digital Manufacturing

Strategic collaboration connects CAD/CAM and shop management workflows to improve efficiency, visibility, and operational performance.

TOLLAND, Conn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, a leading developer of CAD/CAM software, today announced a strategic partnership with ProShop ERP, the system of execution built for precision machine shops.

Mastercam + ProShop

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering more connected, end-to-end digital manufacturing workflows. Programs and program data from Mastercam, including tool lists, program numbers, and cycle times, flow into ProShop's production workflow. Chip, ProShop's native AI, learns from that information, giving estimators and planners real program data instead of guesswork, meaning every job makes shops smarter.

As part of the strategic partnership, ProShop has entered into a Third-Party Developer Agreement with Mastercam. This agreement enables ProShop to develop complementary applications and integrations, tools that exchange data with Mastercam and support tighter interoperability between programming and manufacturing operations.

"Mastercam is committed to supporting an open ecosystem that gives our customers flexibility and choice," said Russ Bukowski, President of Mastercam. "Our partnership with ProShop enables closer integration between programming and shop-floor operations, helping manufacturers improve efficiency and gain greater visibility across the production lifecycle."

"Shops shouldn't have to re-enter what their CAM system already knows" said Alison Hawkins, CEO of ProShop. "That duplicative work slows down jobs and creates risk. With this partnership, programming decisions and shop floor execution can live in the same system, letting the data from one job improve the next one."

The companies will showcase aspects of this partnership at IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, held at McCormick Place in Chicago.

For more information, contact Melanie Frenkel, Sr. Media Director, Berkeley Communications, phone: 760.421.7719, or email [email protected].

About Mastercam

Mastercam, part of Sandvik Group, is the world's leading CAD/CAM software for manufacturing, trusted by over 450,000 installations worldwide. Since 1983, we have empowered shops of every size to tackle the toughest machining challenges—from aerospace breakthroughs to life-saving medical components. With relentless innovation, global support, and a commitment to education, Mastercam transforms complexity into confidence. Mastercam: Challenge Accepted. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

About ProShop

ProShop ERP is the system of execution built exclusively for precision machine shops. Trusted by more than 700 manufactures across aerospace, defense, medical, and energy, ProShop helps shops capture institutional knowledge, uphold compliance on the floor, and run more predictably – without depending on who happens to be there. Learn more at proshoperp.com.

SOURCE Mastercam