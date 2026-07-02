Match Day Weatherproof Viewing Zone Built by Sylvox near MetLife

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvox, a leading Outdoor TV brand, is bringing its outdoor TVs to an independent fan tailgate a short walk from MetLife Stadium, giving soccer fans a bright, all-weather way to watch the eight matches there from June 13 through July 19. As the world's biggest soccer tournament draws huge crowds to the New York and New Jersey area, much of the matchday energy is happening outdoors, at tailgates, watch parties, and gatherings that have become an extension of the action.

Sylvox outdoor TVs on display at a fan tailgate near MetLife Stadium.

"The best moments of a matchday happen around the screen, not just on it," said Tracy Lee, Senior Vice President at Sylvox. "People are grilling, catching up, packing in for the big plays. Our TVs are made to hold up to all of it, staying bright and clear no matter the sun or the weather."

Built for the Outdoors, Proven Where Fans Gather

Sylvox is built on a simple idea: Big Moments. Better Outside. For more than fifteen years, the company has made outdoor TVs that hold up where ordinary indoor displays fail, in direct sun, heat, humidity, and sudden rain. A packed summer fan tailgate is exactly the kind of real test those TVs are built for, and it mirrors the different ways supporters come together on a matchday.

For larger groups, the 75" Cinema Outdoor TV is built to anchor a space for following pre-match coverage and highlights. Its 4K QLED display pushes 2,000 nits of brightness and crushes glare even under direct midday sun, while a 120Hz refresh keeps fast breaks and shots on goal smooth and close to the feel of being in the stadium. Paired with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it brings living room quality picture and sound outdoors, turning the middle of the tailgate into the main stage everyone gathers around.

For relaxed lounge settings, the Frameless Pro is designed to blend naturally into its surroundings. An ultra-narrow 1.5 mm bezel and a 95% screen-to-body ratio let the screen all but disappear into the setting, so it reads as part of the lounge rather than a piece of equipment dropped into it, while still holding a clear picture in the open air.

For smaller social groups, the Deck Pro 3.0, one of Sylvox's most popular outdoor TV series, gives them their own screens to watch, share food, and connect. A 178-degree wide viewing angle is the point here: friends standing, chatting, or stepping away to grab food still catch every goal from any angle, with no single "best seat" to crowd around.

Across the lineup, the common thread is weather: every model carries an IP56 weatherproof rating, sealed against the rain and dust of a full day outside. Nobody has to scramble to cover a screen when a summer shower rolls in, or worry about a drink spilling mid-cheer. The viewing never stops, which is the whole point of an outdoor TV, and a packed tailgate is where it gets proven.

On the Ground at the Tailgate

Open on matchdays throughout the tournament window, the fan tailgate lets hundreds of supporters per match try Sylvox's outdoor viewing setup for themselves, testing different models from shaded lounge areas to full sun zones. Across the eight matchdays at MetLife Stadium, Sylvox expects to welcome thousands of fans to experience its outdoor TVs firsthand.

"It's so bright. Even under the sunlight, it's still bright, just like a regular TV," content creator Floyd said. He was just as taken with the design of the newest models: "I love the new Pro model. It's very sleek and thin." A backyard enthusiast himself, he saw an easy fit beyond the tailgate, noting the 75" Cinema model "would fit perfect in my backyard."

The activation reflects Sylvox's broader mission of bringing entertainment out of the living room and into the outdoor spaces where people gather, from backyards and patios to the heart of a matchday crowd, the same kind of bright outdoor setting its TVs are built to prove themselves in.

About Sylvox

Founded in 2009 by Golden Young, Sylvox designs weatherproof outdoor TVs that transform outdoor spaces into immersive entertainment destinations. Present in more than 100 countries, the brand partners with leading retailers worldwide to deliver premium outdoor viewing experiences. Guided by the principles of Accessibility, Well-being, Innovation, and Sustainability, Sylvox continues to redefine how technology connects people with the outdoors.

For more information, visit https://sylvoxtv.com/.

SOURCE SYLVOX VISION, INC