Match Group Launches CEO Connection Series

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced the launch of its new quarterly CEO Connection Series, hosted by CEO Spencer Rascoff, beginning with Decoding Gen Z Dating. The event will feature perspectives from Match Group's Consumer Research and Brand Strategy teams on how Gen Z is reshaping connection and dating culture, as well as how Match Group is evolving alongside those shifts.

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)

The event will be held on Thursday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). A live webcast will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-archive and streamed on Spencer Rascoff's LinkedIn and Instagram pages.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group