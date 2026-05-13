Match Group to Present at TD Cowen's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

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Match Group

May 13, 2026, 16:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Steven Bailey, Chief Financial Officer of Match Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 27 at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The discussion is expected to cover Match Group's business, strategy, and financial details. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

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Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)
Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

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