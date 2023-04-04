Matches market size to increase by USD 15.01 million from 2021 to 2026; North America to account for 29% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The matches market report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.01 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.55%. North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the matches market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of smokers and the rising demand for matches will drive the growth of the matches market in North America during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Matches Market

Company profiles

The matches market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Apex Match Consortium India Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Atlantis, Bell Match Co., Bilal Safety Matches, Chugai Match Co. Ltd., D.D. Bean and Sons Co., Europe Match GmbH, Geewin Matches, Glovel Matches LLP, Kobe Match Co. Ltd., Malazlar Kibrit Sanayi ve Ticaret, Nizam Matches Pvt. Ltd., Pioneer Asia Group, Radiance Global Traders Pvt. Ltd., Rajashree Match Works, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Solo Matches and Flames AS, Swarna Match Factory, Swedish Match AB, and Walsen International Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Apex Match Consortium India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers matches such as wooden, long stick, household, and wax safety matches.

The company offers matches such as wooden, long stick, household, and wax safety matches. Atlas Atlantis - The company offers matches such as book matches and box matches.

The company offers matches such as book matches and box matches. Chugai Match Co. Ltd. - The company offers matches under its brands Taikoshishi, 999, and Mitsudaiko.

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is classified into ordinary matches and high-grade.

Based on geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

The ordinary matches segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Ordinary matches are made with white phosphorus. The matches made from phosphorus sesquisulfide can be struck on any suitable surface. Ordinary matches are used widely across the world for a variety of purposes, such as camping, outdoor activities, emergency/survival situations, and as part of homemade survival kits. Therefore, the increasing applications of ordinary matches will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Vendor landscape

The matches market is fragmented, with the presence of global as well as regional vendors. Vendors operate in a highly competitive market. They enter into strategic partnerships and joint ventures with small and medium-sized enterprises to compete in the market. Most vendors compete based on factors such as formulations, purity, portfolio range, and services.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market dynamics

Major drivers and challenges - Matches are recognized as safe for use, which is driving the market growth. They have various applications, such as lighting a fire, especially in rural areas with limited penetration of technology. Moreover, they are very easy and safe to use and handle. Matches are also widely used in places of worship to ignite candles and incense sticks. Thus, the increasing demand for matches is expected to drive the global matches market during the forecast period. However, the introduction of advanced fire-lighting tools is challenging the matches market growth. Alternatives such as automatic lighters have become popular among consumers. Rapid urbanization, improvement in living standards, and an increase in disposable income have slowed down the demand for matches. These factors will lead to a decline in the global matches market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growing alternative uses of matches are the key trend in the market. Matches are generally made of stiff paper or wooded sticks. While matches are generally used as an ignition substance, they also have several other uses. For example, matches can be used for a variety of projects and for creating games such as puzzles. Thus, the global matches market is expected to grow positively during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Matches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 1.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Apex Match Consortium India Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Atlantis, Bell Match Co., Bilal Safety Matches, Chugai Match Co. Ltd., D.D. Bean and Sons Co., Europe Match GmbH, Geewin Matches, Glovel Matches LLP, Kobe Match Co. Ltd., Malazlar Kibrit Sanayi ve Ticaret, Nizam Matches Pvt. Ltd., Pioneer Asia Group, Radiance Global Traders Pvt. Ltd., Rajashree Match Works, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Solo Matches and Flames AS, Swarna Match Factory, Swedish Match AB, and Walsen International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

