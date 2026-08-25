MATELASER Unveils MATEROBOT®, a Next-Generation Six-Axis Laser Therapy Robot With a Detachable Portable Laser System

Powered by the FDA-cleared X1 PERFORMANCE ULTRA, the modular platform combines robotic automation, triple-wavelength laser therapy and closed-loop thermal control

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MATELASER, INC., a U.S.-based developer of advanced laser therapy and rehabilitation technologies, today announced the official launch and commercial availability of the MATEROBOT® Intelligent Laser Rehabilitation Robot System.

MATEROBOT® combines a six-axis robotic arm, intelligent trajectory planning, automatic distance calibration and real-time thermal imaging with the detachable X1 PERFORMANCE ULTRA laser therapy system, the commercial model of its FDA‑cleared device.

MATEROBOT

This modular architecture allows one professional laser platform to operate in two distinct configurations:

As a fully integrated, hands-free robotic laser therapy system inside the clinic

As an independent, portable laser therapy system for mobile and off-site professional use

When connected to MATEROBOT®, the X1 PERFORMANCE ULTRA serves as the laser engine for an intelligent robotic treatment workflow. When detached, clinicians can carry and operate it independently for mobile clinical services, sporting events, team training camps, professional travel or use across multiple treatment locations.

"Doctors should not have to choose between robotic automation in the clinic and portability outside the clinic," said Dr. Lin Yang, founder of MATELASER. "MATEROBOT® integrates both capabilities into one modular platform, increasing the clinical and operational value of a single professional laser system."

One Laser Platform, Two Treatment Modes

The X1 PERFORMANCE ULTRA delivers up to 15 watts CW of output through three therapeutic wavelengths: 650 nm, 810 nm and 980 nm. Together, these wavelengths are designed to deliver laser energy across multiple tissue depths and support a broad range of professional treatment requirements.

In Robotic Mode, the six-axis system supports automated positioning, multi-angle access, trajectory-controlled scanning and consistent treatment distance. Circular, linear and matrix scanning patterns can be selected according to the size, shape and anatomical location of the treatment area.

In Portable Mode, clinicians can detach the X1 PERFORMANCE ULTRA and operate it manually for targeted treatments or applications outside the primary treatment room.

Real-Time Thermal Imaging Creates a True Closed-Loop Process

MATEROBOT® integrates real-time thermal imaging throughout the treatment process. Before treatment, the system creates a thermal distribution map to help identify temperature patterns and define the treatment area.

During laser delivery, the system continuously monitors surface-temperature changes. Thermal feedback is transmitted to the control system, which can automatically adjust treatment parameters to maintain the intended temperature range and reduce the risk of localized overheating.

After treatment, MATEROBOT® generates comparative thermal images and treatment documentation. This creates a true closed-loop process connecting thermal assessment, treatment planning, robotic execution, automatic parameter adjustment and post-treatment reporting.

Greater Precision With Less Operator Burden

Traditional handheld laser therapy depends on the operator's ability to maintain consistent distance, movement speed, angle and coverage. MATEROBOT® automates these repetitive elements while keeping the clinician responsible for protocol selection and patient supervision.

The hands-free, noncontact design is intended to reduce clinician fatigue, improve workflow efficiency and support more consistent energy delivery, particularly across large or anatomically complex treatment areas.

MATEROBOT® is designed for rehabilitation hospitals, physical therapy and pain-management clinics, sports medicine centers, chiropractic practices, professional sports teams, athletic training facilities and multi-location healthcare organizations.

From a Single-Purpose Robot to a Modular Laser Therapy Ecosystem

MATEROBOT® reflects MATELASER's broader strategy of integrating professional laser therapy with robotics, sensing technology, data management and intelligent clinical workflows.

"The next generation of professional laser therapy will not be defined by power or wavelength alone," Dr. Yang added. "It will be defined by how intelligently energy is delivered, how accurately treatment is monitored and how easily the technology adapts to different clinical environments."

MATEROBOT® and the X1 PERFORMANCE ULTRA are now commercially available.

For more information, visit www.lasertherapy.com

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About MATELASER, INC.

MATELASER, INC. is a Miami-based medical technology company specializing in professional mobile laser therapy systems for pain management, rehabilitation and sports recovery. The company develops non-invasive technologies integrating laser therapy, intelligent sensing, portability and automated clinical workflows.

SOURCE MATELASER, INC.