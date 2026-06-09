Matica Biotechnology announces engagement by University Health Network (UHN) to supply cGMP Manufacturing of IL-10 Adenoviral Therapy for Lung Transplantation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc. ("Matica Bio"), a leading viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in advanced therapies, is pleased to announce its engagement with University Health Network (UHN). The agreement includes cGMP manufacturing of an interleukin-10 (IL-10) adenoviral gene therapy designed for potential delivery to donor lungs during ex vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) prior to transplantation.

Under the agreement, Matica Bio will provide comprehensive development and manufacturing services including research cell bank generation, adenovirus seed synthesis and amplification, process development, analytical development, testing, master and working virus bank production, and cGMP manufacturing of the adenoviral vector.

"We are honored to work with UHN's Toronto General Hospital to improve outcomes in lung transplantation," said Paul Kim, CEO, Matica Bio. "Our team brings deep expertise in adenoviral vector process development and cGMP manufacturing, and we look forward to supporting the advancement of this promising therapy toward clinical development."

EVLP has emerged as a transformative technology in transplant medicine by enabling the assessment and rehabilitation of donor lungs outside of the body prior to transplantation. By combining EVLP with gene therapy approaches such as IL-10 delivery, researchers aim to reduce inflammation and enhance graft function, potentially increasing the availability and success of lung transplants.

This collaboration highlights Matica Bio's growing role as a trusted CDMO partner for viral vector programs across gene therapy, immuno-oncology, and regenerative medicine, offering end-to-end development and manufacturing services from early process development through cGMP production.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across multiple Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

To learn more about Matica Bio, please visit www.maticabio.com.

SOURCE Matica Biotechnology, Inc.