Matrix Clinical Solutions Launches Unsupervised At-Home COVID-19 Test

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, is now offering a cost-effective and accurate at-home RT-PCR testing solution for companies looking to provide convenient COVID-19 testing for employees in the comfort of their own home. The at-home test does not require clinical supervision and is supported by an interactive patient portal to view results and learn more about next steps if a positive result is received. Employers set up employees in the portal so they can order, administer, and monitor their test results independently. Matrix Clinical Labs, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, can process the test in less than 24-hours once received.

The patient experience includes a few simple steps:

Set up account and request test kit on Matrix's easy-to-use patient portal Receive shipment directly at any desired location Register, collect, and ship back sample using the included prepaid label Receive results via digital patient portal Ask Matrix clinicians how to handle positive or inconclusive results

"Matrix has been providing clinical services to help employers ensure safe workplaces since the beginning of the pandemic, and we anticipate continuing to do so for the foreseeable future," said Matrix Clinical Solutions Chief Medical Officer Daniel Meltzer, MD, MPH, FACEP. "This new cost-effective offering, along with our in-house lab capabilities, allow us to safely and remotely provide accurate COVID-19 testing to complement our on-site workplace safety solutions."

About Matrix Clinical Solutions

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix Clinical Solutions helps America's workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity by designing custom workplace health solutions including testing, tracing, and return to work services. In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Matrix developed a safety verified certification program to help businesses and organizations assess, address, verify, and monitor workplace safety to help individuals return safely and confidently to work.

For more information, visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/clinical-solutions/.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

Matrix Media Contact:

Elissa Johnsen

EJJ Communications, LLC on behalf of Matrix Medical Network

[email protected]

312-285-3203

SOURCE Matrix Medical Network

Related Links

http://www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com

