Matt Maglodi Racing Announces New Small Business Motorsports Sponsorship Program Combining Grassroots Racing With Digital Marketing

New sponsorship model will give small businesses access to affordable online marketing, content and motorsports exposure while helping amateur racers offset the costs of competition

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Maglodi Racing today announced plans to launch a new grassroots motorsports sponsorship program designed to provide small businesses with affordable digital marketing and promotional exposure while helping amateur and hobbyist racers offset the costs of competition.

The new program is expected to launch September 1, 2026, with sponsorship opportunities generally ranging from approximately $200 to $400 per month.

Unlike traditional motorsports sponsorships that may focus primarily on placing a company logo on a race car, the Matt Maglodi Racing program is being developed to combine trackside brand exposure with digital marketing, online content, social media promotion, sponsor features and other opportunities intended to create measurable value for participating businesses.

Matt Maglodi, founder of Matt Maglodi Racing and digital marketing agency Online Advantages®, developed the concept by combining his professional marketing background with his involvement in grassroots motorsports.

"Most amateur racers aren't making a living from racing — they're doing everything they can to compete while managing tires, fuel, brakes, entry fees, travel and the countless other expenses that come with the sport," said Maglodi. "At the same time, there are thousands of small businesses that would benefit from additional online exposure but simply can't afford a full-scale digital marketing program. We believe there is an opportunity to bring those two groups together."

Bringing Professional Digital Marketing Concepts to Grassroots Racing Sponsorship

Maglodi founded Online Advantages in 2012. The agency provides search engine optimization, local SEO, content marketing, public relations, digital marketing and emerging AI search visibility services for businesses.

Traditional comprehensive marketing programs from Online Advantages typically begin around $1,795 per month.

The new racing sponsorship concept is not intended to replicate a full-service digital marketing campaign at a substantially reduced price.

Instead, the program will use a selected group of high-impact marketing activities that can be efficiently combined with the online audience, content and promotional opportunities generated by an active grassroots racing program.

Potential sponsor benefits may include:

Sponsor placement and recognition on MattMaglodi.com

Dedicated sponsor and small business feature articles

Social media mentions and promotional content

Race-weekend sponsor exposure

Links and online business mentions

Sponsor spotlights

Motorsports-related photos and video content

Local and community-focused promotional opportunities

Trackside brand visibility where applicable

Packages will vary depending on the participating business, sponsorship level and marketing objectives.

A Different Approach to Small Business Motorsports Sponsorship

The program is being developed around the idea that a grassroots driver can provide a sponsor with more than a decal on a race car.

Active racers routinely create content, post photographs and videos, attend events, interact with fans, engage with other businesses and build their own online audiences.

Those activities can provide small businesses with additional opportunities to build brand awareness and generate online visibility.

Published content and legitimate online mentions can also contribute to the broader digital footprint that helps search engines and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms understand businesses, organizations, topics and relationships across the web.

"The goal isn't to promise a small business everything that comes with a $1,500 or $2,000-a-month marketing program," Maglodi said. "The goal is to identify a smaller group of activities that can genuinely help a business, deliver those efficiently using today's technology and combine that with the visibility a grassroots racing program can provide."

Matt Maglodi Racing Adds New Sponsors

The announcement comes as Matt Maglodi Racing continues expanding its own sponsorship program.

Online Advantages® has joined the racing program as a sponsor and marketing partner.

Matt Maglodi Racing has also welcomed Cottage Grove Bakery as a sponsor.

Cottage Grove Bakery is a Lake Norman-area bakery known for fresh baked breakfast pastries and locally delivered baked goods.

"We're extremely happy to have Cottage Grove Bakery involved," Maglodi said. "Nikki has built a great local business, and her pastries are fantastic. This is exactly the type of mutually supportive local business relationship we want to develop through the racing program."

Matt Maglodi Racing is also currently working with several additional prospective sponsors that are expected to be announced separately as those partnerships are finalized.

Helping Grassroots Racers Offset the Cost of Competition

While the initial program is being developed through Matt Maglodi Racing, the broader concept could eventually be adapted for other amateur motorsports competitors.

Potential participants could include drivers and athletes involved in:

Spec Miata and club racing

NASA and SCCA events

Time trials

Autocross

Karting

Motocross

Sprint car racing

Other amateur and grassroots motorsports

Very few motorsports competitors generate a full-time income from racing, yet participation can require substantial annual spending on equipment, vehicle preparation, tires, fuel, entry fees, transportation, maintenance and travel.

A racer able to secure several recurring small business sponsors could use those partnerships to offset a meaningful portion of those expenses while providing participating companies with legitimate promotional value.

"The business gets affordable exposure and marketing support, and the racer gets help funding the racing program," Maglodi said. "When it's done correctly, both sides have a reason to promote and support each other."

Racing Program Continues to Expand

Matt Maglodi Racing is continuing to develop its Mazda Miata-based grassroots racing program with plans for additional NASA Southeast participation, continued vehicle development, race-weekend content and expanded sponsor involvement.

Updates on upcoming track events, sponsorship announcements and the development of the racing program will be published at MattMaglodi.com.

Additional details about the new small business motorsports sponsorship program are expected to be released beginning September 1, 2026.

About Matt Maglodi Racing

Matt Maglodi Racing is a grassroots motorsports program focused on amateur road racing, driver development, community engagement and creating innovative sponsorship opportunities for small and local businesses. The program combines motorsports participation with digital content, social media, online visibility and sponsor promotion.

For sponsorship information and racing updates, visit MattMaglodi.com.

SOURCE Matt Maglodi Racing