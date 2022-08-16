MATTIO Communications Ranks 69th on Inc. 5000's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. for the Second Consecutive Year

MATTIO Communications continues its impressive growth trajectory with three-year revenue growth of 176.13%

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTIO Communications, one of the longest-running and largest cannabis marketing services firms, announced today that it ranked No. 69 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Through our dedication to elevating both our clients and the cannabis space itself, MATTIO has become one of the most influential voices in the cannabis industry," said Rosie Mattio, Founder and CEO of MATTIO Communications. "We're honored to be recognized as one of the few cannabis companies featured on the Inc. 5000 list alongside many of our clients who we have proudly watched grow over the years. Our ranking indicates a strong demand for cannabis-related marketing services as the space continues to rapidly expand within markets and across the U.S."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. MATTIO Communications appeared on the list for the first time in 2021. Over the past year, the company announced the launch of MATTIO+FIORE Media, a new cannabis-focused paid media and performance marketing agency, led by Rosie Mattio and Madison Fiore, the former Head of Growth at Hawke Media. The company also partnered with White Oak Communications, LLC, a CPG-focused agency, to expand its expertise into specialized mainstream categories.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About MATTIO Communications

MATTIO Communications is an industry-leading strategic marketing firm focused on cannabis, lifestyle and emerging markets. With deep roots in storytelling and PR, we use our well-honed communication skills, industry knowledge and creative muscle to drive conversations, shape perceptions and help clients achieve ambitious business goals. MATTIO provides end-to-end marketing services, including media and investor relations, crisis communication, content creation, social media, SEO and experiential marketing. We have firms in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. For more information, visit mattio.com.

