MAU's Fourth Annual Mindset of the Market Survey Reveals Shifting Workforce Priorities in Manufacturing

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAU Workforce Solutions has released its fourth annual Mindset of the Market survey, which gathered responses from 4,772 manufacturing workforce professionals across the country.

MAU Mindset of the Market

The survey was conducted to better understand how employees feel about their work and the future of manufacturing, with a focus on key topics like demographic shifts, wages, benefits, schedules, work-life balance, and the adoption of technology and AI. This year's results highlight a significant shift, as workers increasingly value work-life balance, signaling a change in what manufacturing employees seek beyond traditional wages and compensation.

The survey's findings point to a changing workforce mindset, where lifestyle considerations and personal well-being are gaining importance alongside financial benefits. This trend is particularly relevant for manufacturers navigating labor challenges, as understanding these priorities can help attract and retain talent in a competitive market. The report also notes a growing openness among workers to embrace new technologies, such as AI and digital tools, reflecting increased readiness for digital transformation within the industry.

"A new workforce ecosystem is coming that requires digital transformation strategies and talent strategies to be aligned and parallel. Manufacturers must ensure their talent is ready, upskilled, and prepared for the plant of the future, whether through a partnership with MAU or their internal talent team. The insights from this year's Mindset of the Market survey give manufacturers a clear edge to move forward with confidence."

- Jared Mogan, VP of Talent Services

The full Mindset of the Market 2026 report provides further insights and recommendations for manufacturing leaders. Click here to get the full report.

About MAU Workforce Solutions

Founded in 1973, MAU Workforce Solutions is a family- and minority-owned workforce solutions provider headquartered in Augusta, GA. MAU combines people, process, and technology to deliver custom-built, integrated solutions that address unique workforce and productivity challenges for clients across the manufacturing sector and beyond. For more information, visit www.mau.com.

Please direct any media inquiries to:

Drew Epting

Director of Talent Services & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE MAU Workforce Solutions