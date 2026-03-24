DOVER, Del., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Trading today announced the launch of WenCrypto, a dedicated crypto-only proprietary trading firm designed to give digital asset traders a platform built specifically for the way they trade.

For years, crypto traders have operated within platforms originally designed for forex, navigating tools and systems that were never fully aligned with the realities of a 24/7, high-volatility market. While functional, these environments often treated crypto as a secondary offering rather than a core focus.

Maven Trading Launches WenCrypto, a Dedicated Crypto-Only Prop Firm Built by Proven Operators (PRNewsfoto/WenCrypto) WenCrypto (PRNewsfoto/WenCrypto)

Recognizing this gap, the team behind Maven Trading made a deliberate decision to build a separate, purpose-driven platform. Rather than adapting crypto to fit traditional trading infrastructure, WenCrypto was created as a standalone brand designed entirely around the speed, culture, and unique demands of digital asset markets.

Built on Maven Trading's established track record in proprietary trading, WenCrypto reflects a commitment to providing crypto traders with a dedicated environment—one that prioritizes performance, clarity, and a trading experience aligned with the nature of the asset class itself.

Built on a Proven Foundation

WenCrypto did not emerge overnight. It was developed following more than three years of work by Maven Trading, including building infrastructure, refining systems, and establishing credibility in a highly competitive industry.

Maven's platform has been utilized by a broad range of traders, whose ongoing feedback informs continuous platform improvements. This level of participation reflects an emphasis on consistency, transparency, and clearly defined processes.

Maven Trading established its position in the forex proprietary trading space through:

Fair evaluation structures

Clear payout systems

Transparent operating practices

With this background, the launch of WenCrypto represents a strategic expansion into crypto-focused proprietary trading, building on existing operational experience.

Tailored for the Crypto Market

Maven Trading is established in the forex prop trading world, but crypto is not forex and was never meant to be treated like it. Crypto moves at its own speed, has its own culture, and operates in a market that never sleeps.

Trying to fit it into systems designed for traditional trading can limit its potential, so the Maven team decided to give crypto its own identity.

WenCrypto is not a tab on a menu or an afterthought on a forex platform. It is a dedicated ecosystem for digital assets, built for traders who want a space aligned with how they trade and think. It is designed to accommodate the pace, volatility, and dynamics of the crypto market.

The goal is to provide a more engaging experience for crypto traders. Most prop firms offer crypto as an add-on, resulting in platforms that try to constrain it. WenCrypto is built for the nature of the market itself.

It is fast, community-driven, and responsive to how crypto traders operate. Wins are recognized, losses provide learning opportunities, and trading activity continues around the clock.

WenCrypto was built to match that energy.

What Makes WenCrypto Unique

Built by Real Crypto Traders

The founders have mined, traded, held, and navigated multiple market cycles. The rules, systems, and structures are based on practical experience rather than theory. 100% Crypto Focus

No divided attention. No multiple asset classes competing for priority. WenCrypto is dedicated entirely to digital assets. Every tool, policy, and support system is designed for one purpose: giving crypto traders the best possible environment. A Premium Trading Experience

WenCrypto is designed to feel clean, modern, and intentionally built for traders who value quality, clarity, and performance. Backed by Maven's Track Record

Maven Trading has already proven it can operate at scale, maintain trust, and build long-term credibility. WenCrypto benefits from that same operational discipline and experience from day one.

What WenCrypto Brings to the Table

WenCrypto is a crypto-focused trading platform that provides traders with access to firm capital without using their own funds. The platform is structured to reward skill and disciplined trading.

Evaluation Process

Every trader begins with an evaluation account. The goal is simple: traders prove they can trade profitably while managing risk responsibly. Successful performance qualifies the trader for a funded account.

Funded Accounts and Growth Opportunities

Once qualified, traders gain access to firm capital to trade crypto markets and keep a significant share of the profits. As consistency is proven, scaling opportunities increase. Profit splits are competitive, rules are transparent, and payouts are clear; everything is designed to let talented traders thrive.

Risk Management Framework

Success in crypto trading requires discipline. That's why WenCrypto provides daily loss limits, maximum drawdown rules, and position sizing guidelines. These rules serve professional safeguards that protect both the trader and the firm, helping traders grow into true pros.

Infrastructure Built for Crypto

WenCrypto was designed from the ground up for digital assets. Proper leverage, fast execution, and tools aligned with the reality of crypto markets ensure that traders can act quickly, confidently, and strategically in an environment that moves 24/7.

Focused Crypto Trading Experience

WenCrypto provides a dedicated, focused crypto trading environment built on a proven foundation. The platform is designed to support a structured and professional trading experience aligned with the characteristics of digital asset markets.

About WenCrypto

WenCrypto is a proprietary trading firm offering crypto-only assets within a dedicated UX tailored to crypto traders. Traders complete a one-time evaluation to access funded accounts and keep up to 80% of the profits generated.

Contact

Sunday Adenekan

Alpha Market Flow

[email protected]

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941493/WenCrypto.jpg

SOURCE WenCrypto