Max Stock announces a non-material private placement to employees and officers

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announced yesterday that the Company's Board of Directors approved a non-material private placement of unlisted options and restricted share units to employees, officers and VPs of the Company.

The private placement includes the allocation of 1,366,768 unlisted option warrants exercisable into 1,366,768 ordinary shares of the Company, and 307,768 restricted share units, convertible into 307,768 ordinary shares of the Company. The Offered Securities will be allocated to 23 employees, 8 officers and 4 VPs who are not officers of the Company.

The Options and Restricted Share Units will vest over a period of five years, with 50% vesting after two and a half years from the grant date and the balance vesting at a rate of 10% every six months until the end of the five-year period. The exercise price of each option is ILS 35.63. The allocation of the Offered Securities is subject to receipt of TASE approval for the listing of the exercise shares.

Additional details regarding the private placement are included in the full English convenience translation of the immediate report available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report published on August 11, 2026 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited