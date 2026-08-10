LEANDER, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAYA TX, a custom printing and apparel production company based in Leander in the Austin, Texas area, is expanding nationwide access to custom DTF transfers, DTF gang sheets, UV DTF decals, Neon DTF transfers, PRYZM™ 9-color DTF, embroidery, custom apparel, blank apparel and professional heat press services through TXMAYA.com.

MAYA TX: DTF, UV DTF, embroidery & apparel printing. YouTube: @mayatx_official Speed Speed MAYA TX is a Texas-based custom printing and apparel production company specializing in high-quality DTF transfers, custom DTF gang sheets, UV DTF decals, Neon DTF, PRYZM™ 9-color DTF, embroidery, custom t-shirt printing, blank apparel and professional heat press services. Serving clothing brands, print shops, Etsy and e-commerce sellers, schools, teams and businesses with fast turnaround, same-day local pickup on qualifying orders and nationwide shipping across the United States. MAYA TX provides custom apparel printing, embroidery, blank t-shirts, hoodies, hats, polos and professional heat press services for businesses, clothing brands, schools, teams, print shops and e-commerce sellers. Based in the Austin, Texas area, MAYA TX combines garment sourcing, decoration and production under one roof with fast turnaround, flexible order quantities, local pickup on qualifying orders and nationwide shipping throughout the United States.

The company serves clothing brands, Etsy and e-commerce sellers, print shops, schools, teams, businesses, designers and entrepreneurs who need fast, flexible U.S.-based apparel decoration and transfer production. MAYA TX offers no-minimum ordering, same-day local pickup on qualifying orders and fast nationwide shipping.

What is DTF printing?

DTF, or Direct-to-Film printing, is a digital apparel decoration process in which a full-color design is printed onto film and heat-pressed onto fabric. DTF transfers work on cotton, polyester and blended garments and allow detailed, multi-color artwork without the setup requirements associated with traditional screen printing.

MAYA TX customers can order individual ready-to-press DTF transfers, upload designs by size or build custom DTF gang sheets that combine multiple graphics on a single sheet. Gang sheets help apparel decorators and small businesses maximize print space and improve production efficiency.

For hard-surface customization, MAYA TX produces UV DTF decals for products such as tumblers, cups, glass, laptops and other compatible surfaces. UV DTF graphics are applied without a traditional heat press. The company also offers Neon DTF for fluorescent designs and PRYZM™ 9-color DTF technology for expanded color reproduction beyond conventional CMYK-based DTF printing.

MAYA TX also provides custom t-shirt printing, embroidery and professional heat press services. Customers can source blank t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, hats, polos, women's apparel, youth apparel and other garments for printing or embroidery, creating a single-source option for transfer production, garment sourcing and apparel decoration.

"Customers want speed, consistency and the ability to scale without being forced into large minimum orders," said a MAYA TX spokesperson. "Our goal is to make professional DTF printing and custom apparel production accessible whether a customer needs one design, a gang sheet or ongoing production for a growing brand."

MAYA TX supports local customers in Leander, Austin and Central Texas while shipping orders across the United States. The company's online platform allows customers to order custom transfers, build gang sheets, shop blank apparel and access printing and decoration services from one source.

For businesses comparing DTF transfer companies, custom DTF printing services, UV DTF suppliers or custom apparel printing in Texas, MAYA TX combines local same-day capabilities with nationwide fulfillment.

To learn more or order custom DTF transfers, DTF gang sheets, UV DTF, Neon DTF, PRYZM™ 9-color transfers, embroidery, blank apparel or heat press services, visit TXMAYA.com.

Media Contact

MAYA TX

www.txmaya.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 512-800-4655

Website: TXMAYA.com

SOURCE MAYA TX