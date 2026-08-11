Maynard Nexsen Expands Atlanta Office, Marking One Year of Transformational Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynard Nexsen, a full-service law firm with over 30 locations nationwide, expanded its Atlanta office, adding an additional full floor in its current building to support continued growth across the market. The expansion increases the office's total footprint to 24,279 square feet, representing a 359% increase since the office opened one year ago.

The office expansion marks a significant milestone in what has been a year of exceptional growth and evolution for Maynard Nexsen in Atlanta. Since last year, the office has grown from a highly regarded real estate-focused practice into a full-service firm spanning six practice groups, a 500% increase in capabilities. During that same period, attorney headcount has grown by 185%, driven by strategic lateral hires, organic growth, and increasing client demand.

"One year ago, we entered the Atlanta market with a strong foundation and clear vision for growth," said Jeff Grantham, CEO and Managing Shareholder of Maynard Nexsen. "In just twelve months, Atlanta has evolved from a single-practice office into a thriving full-service operation that serves as a strategic hub for the firm. This new space reflects the confidence we have in the market and the team we've built here."

In 2025, Maynard Nexsen established a presence in one of the nation's most dynamic legal and business markets. Over the past year, the Atlanta location has leveraged the firm's national platform to attract top legal talent, expand into new practice areas, and deepen client relationships throughout Atlanta and across the Southeast.

"What we've accomplished in a year is remarkable," said Robert Rearden, Atlanta Office Managing Shareholder. "Today, we have six practice groups, a significantly larger team, and a growing roster of sophisticated matters. This additional floor is a direct result of that momentum and positions us for continued growth."

As Maynard Nexsen celebrates the first anniversary of its Atlanta office, the firm's continued investment underscores its long-term commitment to the market and the significant role Atlanta will play in its broader national growth strategy. The expansion of the Atlanta office is expected to be completed January 2027.

About Maynard Nexsen

Maynard Nexsen is a nationally ranked, full-service law firm with more than 600 attorneys nationwide, representing public and private clients across diverse industries. The firm fosters entrepreneurial growth and delivers innovative, high-quality legal solutions to support client success.

Contact: KASSIDY ABERNATHY

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SOURCE Maynard Nexsen