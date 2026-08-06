Mayra Veronica Launches FaceBar US, Introducing a Luxury Skincare Concept Built on Clinical Innovation and Concierge Level Service

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording artist and actress Mayra Veronica today announced the launch of FaceBar US, a luxury skincare company designed to combine advanced aesthetic treatments with personalized, concierge inspired service. The company debuts with its flagship location in Westlake Village, California, alongside the introduction of FaceBar Concierge, a nationwide luxury in home skincare program.

Mayra Veronica, founder of FaceBar US, at the company’s flagship luxury skincare studio in Westlake Village, California The FaceBar US team of licensed skincare professionals at the company’s flagship location in Westlake Village, California.

For more than two decades, Mayra Veronica has built an international career spanning music, television, film, and live entertainment. Years spent in front of high definition cameras and working alongside some of the industry's leading makeup artists, photographers, and skincare professionals inspired a deeper appreciation for the science of healthy skin and the confidence it creates. That experience ultimately became the foundation for FaceBar US.

"FaceBar US was created to bridge the gap between luxury hospitality and advanced skincare," said Mayra Veronica, founder of FaceBar US. "Every detail, from the treatments and technology to the environment and service philosophy, was intentionally designed to help clients look and feel their best while receiving the highest level of personalized care."

FaceBar US offers a comprehensive menu of advanced aesthetic treatments performed by a carefully selected team of licensed skincare professionals. Services include Intraceuticals Oxygen Therapy, Crystal Frax skin rejuvenation, radiofrequency skin tightening, nano infusion, dermaplaning, enzyme therapies, customized facial programs, and personalized skincare consultations designed to deliver visible results.

In addition to its flagship studio, FaceBar US introduces FaceBar Concierge, an elevated service model that brings professional skincare directly to clients in private residences, luxury hotels, private aviation, and other approved locations throughout the United States. The program was developed for clients seeking the convenience and privacy of receiving luxury skincare wherever they are. A dedicated FaceBar app also enhances the client experience by allowing users to seamlessly book concierge services, manage appointments, and access personalized skincare offerings.

The concierge division also expands access for individuals who may benefit from receiving treatments at home, including seniors, clients recovering from cosmetic procedures, and those with mobility limitations. As the company grows, FaceBar US plans to pursue partnerships with luxury hotels, private member clubs, wellness organizations, and healthcare providers to further expand access to premium skincare services.

"My vision has always been bigger than opening a facial studio," Mayra Veronica added. "FaceBar US is about creating an experience that combines exceptional skincare with genuine hospitality. Whether someone visits our flagship location or welcomes one of our team members into their home, they should receive the same level of attention, expertise, and care."

Future expansion plans include additional flagship locations, strategic hospitality partnerships, and continued growth of the company's concierge division throughout the United States.

About FaceBar US

FaceBar US is a luxury skincare company founded by recording artist and actress Mayra Veronica. Combining advanced aesthetic technology with a concierge inspired service model, FaceBar US offers customized facial treatments, clinical skincare solutions, and premium in-home services designed to deliver personalized, results-driven care. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, the company is committed to redefining the modern luxury skincare experience through innovation, hospitality, and exceptional client care.

MEDIA CONTACT

FaceBar US

Media Relations

Website: www.facebar.us

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 747-277-8877

SOURCE Facebar US