McClaren Farms and Walmart Launch Texas-Exclusive "Smokehouse" Line with Seven Cuts of Premium Angus Beef Now Available

– Smokehouse brings steakhouse-quality Angus beef favorites within reach for home cooks across Texas –

CAMERON, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McClaren Farms and Walmart announced today the launch of Smokehouse, a new line featuring a selection of premium Angus beef. Exclusively available at Walmart locations across Texas, the Smokehouse offerings showcase McClaren Farms' premium Angus beef, ranging from brisket to short ribs and burnt ends. The lineup gives home cooks access to restaurant-quality beef at home, for everything from weekend cookouts to unforgettable steak nights.

Rooted in five generations of Central Texas ranching heritage, McClaren Farms produces Angus beef raised with a commitment to responsible care and quality nutrition, resulting in richly marbled beef known for its juicy texture and buttery flavor. Inspired by the bold flavors and large-format cuts synonymous with Texas barbecue culture, the Smokehouse lineup at Walmart makes premium Texas grilling and smoking staples easily accessible to families to enjoy across the state.

“Grilling is about more than just cooking; it’s about creating special moments around the table.” Post this

The McClaren Farms Smokehouse Line Includes:

McClaren Farms Bone-In Cowboy-Cut Short Ribs, Prime Beef (2–4 lb)

McClaren Farms Whole Beef Tenderloin, Choice Angus Beef (4.2–8.4 lb)

McClaren Farms Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye Steak, Prime Beef (0.98–1.84 lb)

McClaren Farms Brisket Burnt Ends, Choice Angus Beef (1.80–3.25 lb)

McClaren Farms Bone-In Dino Ribs, Prime Beef (4.2–8.2 lb)

McClaren Farms Thor's Hammer Bone-In Shank, Prime Beef

McClaren Farms Beef Brisket, Choice Angus Beef (9.50 - 20.25 lb)

"Grilling is about more than just cooking; it's about creating special moments around the table," said Bob McClaren, Founder and Owner of McClaren Farms. "With our McClaren Farms Smokehouse offerings at Walmart, we're giving customers access to premium Angus beef that brings big flavor and big experience to backyard cooking, whether you're smoking ribs low and slow or firing up the grill for a weekend gathering."

McClaren Farms Angus beef is minimally processed, reflecting the brand's long-standing commitment to quality and care.

The Smokehouse offerings mark another milestone in McClaren Farms' partnership with Walmart. Since launching in 2021 as Walmart's first self-developed Angus beef supply chain, McClaren Farms has grown to over 500 stores across the Southeast. The Texas-exclusive Smokehouse line marks the brand's debut in the Lone Star State, bringing premium cuts directly to grilling enthusiasts statewide.

The McClaren Farms Smokehouse line is available now at participating Walmart stores across Texas, with select items offered for pick-up or delivery through Walmart.com. To learn more about McClaren Farms, please visit mcclarenfarms.com. You can view a full list of store locations offering the Smokehouse line HERE.

About McClaren Farms: Founded on Texas ranching traditions that date back to 1896, McClaren Farms produces premium Angus beef rooted in generations of agricultural stewardship and a commitment to responsible care. With deep ties to Cameron, Texas, the brand reflects a legacy built on disciplined breeding practices, attentive livestock care and a passion for delivering richly marbled beef known for its smooth texture and bold flavor. Minimally processed, McClaren Farms beef is raised to meet high standards of quality while helping bring elevated everyday meals to family tables. For more information, please visit mcclarenfarms.com.

SOURCE McClaren Farms