McCormick Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Jun 23, 2026, 16:45 ET

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share on its common stocks, payable July 20, 2026, to shareholders of record July 6, 2026.

This is the 102nd year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick 
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.  

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Global Communications:
Jill Marvin – [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

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