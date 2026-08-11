MCDANIELS MARKETING CELEBRATES 60 YEARS IN BUSINESS AMID RECORD GROWTH

PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDaniels Marketing is celebrating 60 years of delivering integrated marketing communication solutions to a variety of clients amid record growth. New client acquisitions in Kentucky, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Carolina have fueled the expansion.

Founded in 1966 by the late advertising pioneer Eugene "Mac" McDaniels, the third-generation, family-owned agency has grown from its local Illinois roots into a full-service agency with international reach serving clients in agriculture, finance, B2B, B2C, healthcare, tourism and economic development.

"Our agency was born during the traditional advertising Mad Men era. However, we have grown into a firm that serves as a business marketing consultancy. Our team solves true communication challenges across a broad base of industries. Our purpose is to create a catalyst of meaningful connections that improve lives across both rural and urban places," said Randy McDaniels, President of McDaniels Marketing.

Based in Pekin, Illinois, the agency has experienced dynamic record growth in recent years, with revenue increasing from $1.7 million in 2022 to more than $3 million in 2025. Now serving clients in 10 states, the agency supports its national footprint with client service offices located in the Chicago, Milwaukee, and Charlotte, North Carolina metropolitan areas.

The agency has earned national recognition for its destination marketing work, helping cities, counties and attractions drive visitation through authentic storytelling and strategic campaigns. Its healthcare division, McDaniels Healthcare Marketing, helps medical organizations achieve actionable growth goals while improving both patient satisfaction and staff recruitment. Through its growing digital division, McD Digital, the agency continues to stay at the forefront of ever-evolving technology trends with website development, its own proprietary CMS, CRM integration, e-commerce solutions, search engine marketing, SEO/GEO, social media management and artificial intelligence tools.

Guided by its "Remarkably Uncommon" approach, McDaniels Marketing looks forward to continuing to help organizations connect with audiences through creative, result-driven solutions for the next 60 years. Building on a legacy of family leadership, innovation and client success, the agency remains committed to embracing innovative technologies, evolving marketing strategies and meaningful partnerships that help clients grow and thrive in a changing marketplace.

Remarkably Uncommon Since 1966

E.W. McDaniels, Inc, dba McDaniels Marketing, is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, providing research and strategy, public relations, brand development, and comprehensive digital services to clients throughout the United States. The family-owned business is led by President Randy McDaniels and continues its legacy of innovation with third-generation leadership, including Art Director Morgan McDaniels.

For more information or images, please contact:

BRIDGET BOAZ

Media & PR Director — McDaniels Marketing

11 Olt Ave., Pekin, IL 61554

(309) 346-4230 • mcdanielsmarketing.com

[email protected]

SOURCE McDaniels Marketing