McDermott and ULC-Energy Sign Cooperation Agreement to Advance Rolls-Royce SMR Projects

HOUSTON and AMSTERDAM, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott and ULC-Energy have signed a cooperation agreement to support Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) projects.

The collaboration is intended to support development of Rolls-Royce SMR projects in the Netherlands, including the integration of SMR-powered energy solutions with energy-intensive industrial processes. It is expected to leverage McDermott's expertise in energy transition and industrial decarbonization, including low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon capture and utilization (CCU), combined with ULC-Energy's nuclear project development capabilities.

McDermott joins ULC‑Energy's expanding network of strategic partners led by Rolls‑Royce SMR, alongside Siemens Energy, BAM, Mammoet, Bureau Veritas, Urenco, Orano and Fugro—supporting the delivery of SMR-powered energy solutions in the Netherlands and Belgium. With a significant presence across Europe, particularly in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, McDermott is well positioned to support these initiatives.

ULC-Energy is developing nuclear projects using modern, modular reactors based on proven light water reactor technology, with Rolls-Royce SMR selected as the technology supplier.

McDermott and ULC-Energy previously collaborated in 2023 on a study assessing the industrial-scale production of hydrogen using a Rolls-Royce SMR power plant coupled with a Solid Oxide Electrolyzer (SOEC). ULC-Energy was project coordinator and McDermott provided engineering design and cost input for the balance of plant and heat integration systems.

"This agreement builds on our existing relationship with ULC-Energy and reflects our shared commitment to advancing low-carbon energy solutions in the Netherlands," said Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions. "With a long-standing presence in the country and a major hub in The Hague supporting projects across Europe, we bring the engineering and execution expertise needed to support the development of Rolls-Royce SMR projects and their integration into industrial energy systems."

"At ULC-Energy, we see nuclear as most effective when integrated into energy systems," said Dirk Rabelink, CEO of ULC-Energy. "SMRs offer the flexibility to deliver electricity, heat or hydrogen where it creates the greatest value. Our previous collaboration with McDermott demonstrated the strength of this approach, and we look forward to further expanding our cooperation in other applications."

About ULC

ULC-Energy B.V. is a nuclear development and consulting company with offices in Amsterdam (HQ) and Arnhem, the Netherlands. ULC-Energy's mission is to accelerate decarbonization by developing nuclear energy projects that efficiently integrate in industrial and residential energy networks in the Netherlands. ULC-Energy B.V. is the Dutch developer of the Rolls-Royce SMR.

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About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 30 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

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SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd