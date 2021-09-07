McDonald's El Salvador is now accepting Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network powered by Bitcoin Payment Processor OpenNode

"We are incredibly excited to work with McDonald's to help make adoption of the country's Bitcoin Law an operational success. It's just a massive opportunity to demonstrate the power of the Lightning Network for everyday high volume, low value purchases at the most popular and successful fast food chain in the world. Clearly another significant milestone on the path to growing the bitcoin economy…" said Julie Landrum, Head of Growth for OpenNode.

Founded in 2018, OpenNode provides secure, reliable payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. From payment buttons to hosted checkout, and e-commerce plug-ins to optimized APIs, OpenNode offers businesses the benefits of instant, lowest cost payments made possible by Bitcoin, the world's best-decentralized payment network; and the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's leading scaling solution.

Founded in 1940, McDonald's is an American multinational fast food corporation and is one of the largest food companies in the world, known for its hamburgers. McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants in over 100 countries around the world.

