McLean & Company Unveils Full Agenda for Signature 2026: HR Conference Will Bring CHROs Together to Navigate AI, Transformation, and the Future of Work

Taking place October 4-6 in Las Vegas, McLean & Company's premier HR conference will bring together HR executives, industry leaders, and experts for three days of research-backed insights and practical strategies for navigating the interconnected challenges shaping organizations and the future of HR.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As decisions around AI, transformation, talent, and culture become increasingly interconnected, HR leaders face growing pressure to align people strategy with organizational priorities and demonstrate measurable impact. Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has unveiled the full agenda for Signature 2026, the firm's annual conference for HR leaders taking place October 4-6 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. More than 700 HR executives and organizational leaders are expected to be in attendance to explore these challenges and build more human-centric, future-ready organizations.

McLean Signature 2026, the premier conference for HR leaders, will take place October 4-6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Guided by the theme “Human-Centric. Future-Ready,” this year’s event will bring together new ideas, practical insights, and valuable connections through keynotes, panels, debates, working sessions, peer exchanges, case studies, and interactive learning experiences focused on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of work and the evolving role of HR.

"Today's HR challenges don't exist independently. AI decisions affect talent and culture, transformation requires trust and leadership, and HR strategy must connect directly to organizational priorities," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "Signature 2026 will help HR leaders explore how these issues intersect, learn from peers, and leave with practical approaches they can adapt to their organizations."

Centered on the theme "Human-Centric. Future-Ready," Signature 2026 will feature keynotes, panels, debates, working sessions, peer exchanges, case studies, and interactive learning focused on the challenges and opportunities shaping HR.

Some of the topics and sessions attendees planned for this year's event are outlined below:

Sessions on AI, Digital Transformation, and the Future of Work

From HR Automation to Workforce Transformation: What It Really Takes to Scale AI in HR: AGCO Senior VP and CHRO Ivory Harris shares how HR and IT can jointly scale AI adoption, redesign work, and build employee trust.



AGCO Senior VP and CHRO shares how HR and IT can jointly scale AI adoption, redesign work, and build employee trust. From AI Hype to AI Value: Info-Tech Research Group CEO Tom Zehren examines how CHROs and senior leaders can move beyond experimentation to measurable, enterprise-level AI impact.



Info-Tech Research Group CEO examines how CHROs and senior leaders can move beyond experimentation to measurable, enterprise-level AI impact. Strategy Is Energy: Global innovation strategist and AI thought leader Shawn Kanungo explores how to turn disruption into opportunity and build adaptable organizations.

Sessions on Organizational Transformation, HR Strategy, and Governance

One Shot: Change Management for the Bold: Leadership and peak performance expert Alex Weber offers tools for navigating uncertainty, pressure, and high-stakes transformation.



Leadership and peak performance expert offers tools for navigating uncertainty, pressure, and high-stakes transformation. Leading People Through a Company-Defining Transformation: Gildan Activewear EVP and CHRO Brooke Ferguson draws on a large-scale acquisition to share lessons on aligning leaders, culture, and critical HR workstreams.



Gildan Activewear EVP and CHRO draws on a large-scale acquisition to share lessons on aligning leaders, culture, and critical HR workstreams. New Role, Real Impact: Aligning HR to Business Strategy Fast: McLean & Company's Nicky Pitt and Standard Motor Products CHRO Vicky Ringwood discuss how to efficiently align people strategy with board and business priorities when the stakes are high.



McLean & Company's Nicky Pitt and Standard Motor Products CHRO discuss how to efficiently align people strategy with board and business priorities when the stakes are high. From Intent to Impact: Powering HR Transformation: Vitalant EVP and Chief People Officer Manny Ocasio demonstrates how OKRs can help HR sharpen priorities, navigate change, and deliver measurable value.



Vitalant EVP and Chief People Officer demonstrates how OKRs can help HR sharpen priorities, navigate change, and deliver measurable value. Pay Transparency Isn't a Compliance Project. It's an Operating Model: Pebl Chief Legal and People Officer Shawn McIntire and US Counsel Torrie Lawson outline a scalable approach to global pay transparency, governance, and manager communication.

Sessions on Leadership, Brand, and Employee Experience

From Brand Promise to Employee Experience: Making "Total Life Success" Real: Saatva Chief People Officer Maureen Burke illustrates how the company connects brand, culture, and employee experience.





Saatva Chief People Officer illustrates how the company connects brand, culture, and employee experience. Building Culture the NASA Way: Former NASA Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer Brady Pyle presents mission-critical principles for strengthening leadership, trust, accountability, innovation, and resilience.





Former NASA Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer presents mission-critical principles for strengthening leadership, trust, accountability, innovation, and resilience. From Fragmented to Confident: Rebuilding the Benefits Experience for the Connected Employee: Inspira Financial Managing Director Eric Daniels provides a framework for connecting health and financial benefits and simplifying employee decisions.

Attendees can also connect one-on-one with McLean & Company analysts and HR peers through Analyst Alley, exclusive networking events, and focused peer discussions that offer candid insights and practical perspectives rarely available in day-to-day work. The conference is designed to turn forward-looking perspectives into practical strategies leaders can bring back to their organizations and implement immediately.

Signature 2026 opens Sunday, October 4, with a preconference working session and welcome reception, followed by two full days of programming.

For agenda, speaker, networking, and registration details, visit the official Signature 2026 event page.

Media seeking research-backed commentary on AI in HR, transformation, leadership, the future of work, or other Signature 2026 topics can contact Kelsey King, Senior Communications Manager, at [email protected].

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

McLean Signature 2026 will take place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Its modern event spaces, social settings, dining, and signature hospitality provide a welcoming setting for learning, collaboration, and connection.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research, practical tools, and deep HR expertise to help organizations meet today's needs and prepare for the future. Members receive diagnostics, workshops, action plans, advisory services, and resources for HR professionals at every level.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can access research and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program by contacting [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company