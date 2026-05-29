MD Hyperbaric expands national footprint to Texas, Nevada and New York

New centers in San Antonio, Las Vegas and Rochester will expand access to evidence-based recovery and healing solutions from the medical-grade HBOT leader.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Hyperbaric, the nation's leading provider of medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), is building on continued nationwide growth with new locations opening soon in San Antonio, TX, Las Vegas, NV and Rochester, NY, alongside the recent opening of its newest center in Boulder, Colorado.

The expansion comes as more patients, athletes and healthcare providers seek evidence-based therapies that support healing, recovery and long-term wellness, driving increased interest in medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy nationwide.

"Our mission has always been to ensure safe and effective hyperbaric oxygen therapy through personalized protocols designed by our providers," said Chris Neal, CEO of MD Hyperbaric. "The growing interest in HBOT reflects a broader shift toward therapies that support healing, recovery and long-term health. Our expansion is about ensuring more patients have access to medical-grade HBOT delivered with clinical rigor, FDA-cleared chambers and the personalized care they deserve."

As part of its continued national expansion, MD Hyperbaric will be opening new locations in:

San Antonio–Dominion, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Rochester, New York

Earlier this year, MD Hyperbaric also celebrated the grand opening of its Wauwatosa, Wisconsin location, officially welcoming patients into the company's newest Midwest center.

Founded in 2021 by prominent orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD Hyperbaric has rapidly emerged as a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy by combining physician-directed care, FDA-cleared chambers and a premium patient experience designed to deliver measurable healing and recovery outcomes.

MD Hyperbaric is passionate about helping people repair, restore and renew through the power of oxygen under pressure. During each 60-90 minute session, patients relax in a spacious, pressurized chamber while breathing 100% pure oxygen through a mask.

The increased pressure allows your body to absorb up to 1,200% more oxygen than normal breathing, enabling oxygen to reach tissues throughout the body more effectively, even in areas with limited blood flow. This dramatically boosts oxygen delivery to injured tissue, inflamed areas or surgical sites. Increased oxygen stimulates tissue regeneration, reduces inflammation, improves circulation and strengthens the body's natural recovery process at the cellular level.

Patients seek HBOT for a wide range of conditions, including:

Wound healing and post-surgical recovery

Sudden hearing loss

Post-radiation therapy

Sports injuries and athletic performance optimization

Chronic pain and inflammation

Concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBI)

Long COVID and Lyme disease

Neurological conditions

Overall wellness, recovery, and longevity support

With additional locations planned across key markets, MD Hyperbaric remains focused on expanding access to medical-grade HBOT while maintaining the clinical and safety standards and personalized care that have fueled its growth.

For more information, visit www.mdhyperbaric.com.

About MD Hyperbaric

MD Hyperbaric is a leading provider of medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), delivering safe, effective treatment through personalized protocols designed by clinical teams. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD Hyperbaric utilizes FDA-cleared, medical-grade hyperbaric chambers and evidence-based treatment approaches. With a growing network of clinics across the country, MD Hyperbaric is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and personalized protocols to support optimal recovery and overall well-being.

SOURCE MD Hyperbaric