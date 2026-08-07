MDA SPACE APPOINTS JOHN FARRELL & STEPHEN SPENGLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Appointments bring additional manufacturing, telecommunications and satellite expertise to support company's next phase of growth.

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Farrell and Stephen Spengler to the company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Farrell has served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Magna International Inc. since December 2024. He oversees Magna's global operations and strategic priorities, drawing on 40 years of experience scaling manufacturing footprints across 320 facilities in over 25 countries. Grounded in engineering and execution discipline, he continues to advance operational excellence by leading the digital transformation of manufacturing and accelerating the adoption of advanced smart automation. He has held various manufacturing, operational, and senior leadership positions with Magna since joining the company in 1993, including President of Magna's Body & Chassis business and President of the Body, Exteriors & Seating segment. Mr. Farrell is a Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Carleton University. He also serves on the management board of Catena-X.

Mr. Spengler is a retired global telecommunications and satellite industry executive with nearly 40 years of experience in the media, mobility, broadband, government and internet sectors. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Intelsat SA, where he was a driving force behind the development of Intelsat's next generation of satellite solutions and its operation of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network at the time. During his tenure, he led a global business serving over 1,700 business customers, with video, broadband and voice services reaching billions of people in more than 200 countries. Mr. Spengler holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dickinson College and a Master of Business Administration from Boston University. He has previously served on the boards of Intelsat SA and Kymeta Corporation. Mr. Spengler will serve on the MDA Space Audit Committee.

"On behalf of the MDA Space Board of Directors, we are pleased to have John and Stephen join us during this pivotal stage of the company's growth," said Brendan Paddick, Chair of the MDA Space Board. "Their combined expertise in manufacturing operations and satellite technology strengthens our ability to scale and deliver on our long-term strategy."

"The knowledge and counsel that John and Stephen will both bring to the MDA Space Board of Directors will sharpen how we operate and achieve our mission," said Mike Greenley, CEO, MDA Space. "I look forward to working with them and to their contributions as MDA Space continues to evolve and scale."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space