MDA SPACE SELECTED BY MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC FOR NEXT-GENERATION DEFENCE COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE PROGRAM

Multiple contracts for next-generation digital payload and other subsystems in the UK and in Montréal for the GEO satellite series supporting operations of the Japanese government.

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, has been selected by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) to design and manufacture the digital payload, antennas and various subsystems for the next-generation defence communications satellite program ordered by the Japan Ministry of Defense. This satellite program will replace DSN-2, also known as Kirameki-2, in geostationary orbit.

MDA Space in the UK will support the core technology for the advanced, anti-jamming, resilient multi-beam payload with digital beamforming that can be dynamically reconfigured in orbit. The MDA Space facility in Montréal will manufacture and test the advanced antenna solutions, including the analog repeater before shipping to Japan, where the assembly, integration and testing will be performed by Mitsubishi Electric.

The satellite will also be supported by MDA Space's legacy products for the deployable mechanism of thrusters and reflectors.

The announcement comes as the UK, Canada and Japan endeavour to strengthen their trade relationships.

The contract will be added to MDA Space's backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

"It's an honour for us to once again be collaborating with long-time customer Mitsubishi Electric, this time to provide key technology for Japan's critical defence communication infrastructure," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our advanced dual-use technologies combined with the expertise and reach of our global satellite team ideally position MDA Space to respond to robust demand for sovereign missions with secure and flexible capabilities."

— Mike Greenley, CEO, MDA Space

"Our partnerships with Canada and Japan are delivering real results, helping to build secure, resilient space infrastructure for modern defence. It's great to see UK capability at the centre of this, with MDA Space's UK facility providing the digital beamforming technology supporting Japan's future defence communications."

— Liz Lloyd, UK Space Minister

"Today's MDA Space announcement shows what's possible when a global Canadian company and the Government of Canada work together to unlock new opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers. We are strengthening Canada's capacity to innovate and to compete in important markets such as Japan and advancing our commitment to trade diversification. Canada will continue to help businesses scale, innovate, and reach customers around the world. When we expand trade and investment opportunities, we create good jobs at home and ensure Canadian companies can succeed on the world stage."

— Hon. Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ultimate functionality and use of the digital payload, antennas and subsystems being supplied by MDA Space. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space