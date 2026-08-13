MDLN Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Medline Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLN) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Medline Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLN) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Medline Inc. Class A common stock and experienced significant financial losses.

Medline Reveals Significant FDA Violations

On June 2, 2026, the FDA published a warning letter dated May 28, 2026 addressed to Medline summarizing "significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals[.]" Specifically, the FDA letter stated that Medline "failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications."

According to a June 3, 2026 Reuters article, the latest FDA warning letter to Medline relates to "violations of manufacturing quality standards" and is "the second such action against the [C]ompany in two months." Further, the Reuters article states that according to the FDA, Medline "failed to thoroughly investigate microbial contamination incidents in finished drug products and also cited inadequate cleaning practices."

Why Did Medline's Stock Drop?

Following the news of Medline's FDA violations, the company's stock price fell over 7%. Then, on August 5, 2026, Medline's stock price dropped by over 12% in response to the company's second quarter results and lowered full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Investors who purchased Medline Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLN) Class A common stock and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Medline Inc. Class A common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/mdln-medline-inc-investigation?utm_campaign=hc?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=mdln&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

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SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP