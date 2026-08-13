MDU Resources Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 14.5 cents per share, for an annualized dividend of 56 cents per share. This represents an increase of approximately 3.6% over the previous quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share.

The board also revised the company's long-term dividend payout ratio target to 55% to 65% of earnings, compared with the previous target of 60% to 70%. The revised range is intended to provide MDU Resources with greater flexibility to fund its capital investment program, reduce future equity needs and support the company's long-term growth, while continuing to provide a competitive return to stockholders.

"MDU Resources is making significant investments in our utility and pipeline operations to meet growing customer demand and continue providing safe, reliable and affordable essential services," said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "The revised payout ratio target supports a balanced approach to funding those investments, while still returning meaningful value to our stockholders. Our increased dividend reflects the board's confidence in the company's long-term strategy and financial strength."

MDU Resources has paid uninterrupted dividends for more than eight decades. The board regularly evaluates the company's dividend in light of earnings, capital requirements, financial condition and other factors to support long-term value creation.

The dividend is payable on Oct. 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 10, 2026.

About MDU Resources Group, Inc.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, strives to deliver safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible electric utility and natural gas distribution services to more than 1.2 million customers across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. In addition to its utility operations, the company's pipeline business operates a more than 3,800-mile natural gas pipeline network and storage system, ensuring reliable energy delivery across the Northern Plains. With a legacy spanning over a century, MDU Resources remains focused on energizing lives for a better tomorrow. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the investor relations department at [email protected].

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, treasurer, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Byron Pfordte, director of integrated communications, 208-377-6050

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.