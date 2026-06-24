Meals on Wheels Chicago Launches Feed a Neighbor Fund as Demand for Senior Meals Surges

New giving program empowers Chicagoans to make a direct impact as meal access is reduced for vulnerable seniors

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising costs and limited funding force difficult program cuts across the city, Meals on Wheels Chicago (MoWC) today announced the launch of the Feed a Neighbor Fund, a new giving initiative designed to help address a growing hunger crisis among Chicago seniors. Beginning last month, thousands of seniors who previously received five days of meals per week are now being reduced to just three – leaving many with fewer than seven meals to rely on each week.

New giving program empowers Chicagoans to make a direct impact as meal access is reduced for vulnerable seniors

For 39 years, Meals on Wheels Chicago has served residents in every neighborhood with programs delivering more than 4.7 million meals annually and helping seniors and people with disabilities maintain food security, independence, and dignity at home. Yet thousands of seniors across Chicago still struggle to consistently access enough food; a challenge made more urgent as demand for services continues to grow and resources are stretched thin leaving thousands of seniors to struggle with consistent access to enough food.

The Feed a Neighbor Fund creates a single, recognizable destination for giving, bringing community support under one name and helping turn individual contributions into meaningful collective action to address hunger across Chicago at a critical moment for senior hunger.

I have witnessed Chicagoans come together to accomplish extraordinary things when the well-being of our neighbors is at stake", said Elise Geiger, CEO & Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Chicago. "Hunger doesn't happen somewhere far away; it affects people in our neighborhoods every day. With recent reductions in meal access the need is more urgent than ever to harness our collective strength. The Feed a Neighbor Fund gives Chicagoans a simple way to step up and help ensure their neighbors continue to receive the meals, care, and connection they rely on."

What is the Feed a Neighbor Fund?

The Feed a Neighbor Fund is the official giving program of Meals on Wheels Chicago. Donations directly support home-delivered meals, wellness checks, and companionship for seniors and people with disabilities throughout the city. Supporters can make one-time contributions or become recurring monthly donors at www.mowc.org/support.

Why it matters

Recent funding constraints have forced reductions in meal programs, cutting weekly meal access for some seniors from five days to three

The home meal delivery program delivers more than 4.7 million meals annually across every neighborhood but relies on community support to meet growing demand

annually across every neighborhood but relies on community support to meet growing demand The organization has served Chicago for more than 35 years

Chicago has one of the largest populations of low-income seniors in the country

Food insecurity remains high and nearly 1 in 6 older adults struggle to secure enough food.

About Meals on Wheels Chicago

Since 1987, Meals on Wheels Chicago has worked to end hunger, reduce social isolation, and support the health and independence of seniors and people with disabilities across the city. Through home-delivered meals, food pantry programs, and wellness services, the organization helps tens of thousands of Chicagoans meet their basic needs while living safely in their own homes.

Media Contact: Cory Morris, 847-269-0580, [email protected]

SOURCE Meals on Wheels Chicago