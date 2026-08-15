Meant Launches as LegitScript-Certified GLP-1 Telehealth Platform with Included Coaching and Supplement Kit

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online weight-care programs are everywhere right now, and it isn't always easy to tell which ones have real clinical oversight behind them. Meant enters that space as a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform, pairing GLP-1 treatment with clinical evaluation, ongoing coaching and a supplement kit – all part of one program.

How Telehealth Is Changing Access to Weight Care?

Telehealth makes it easy to see a provider without leaving home, and that convenience is a big reason more people are exploring GLP-1 treatment. But convenience alone isn't enough – people also want support that continues after the first visit, which is where Meant's program comes in: an assessment, a provider review, treatment for those who qualify, a Care Coach and a supplement kit, all built into one plan.

Clinical decisions are handled by OpenLoop Health, whose licensed providers review each patient's history, decide who qualifies and hold the final call on whether to prescribe. Nothing here is automatic, and treatment isn't guaranteed for every applicant. That review is only one part of the program – Meant pairs it with coaching for the parts of a weight-care journey a prescription alone doesn't cover.

What's Included in the Program?

Personalized Clinical Evaluation: An online health assessment, reviewed by a licensed provider, to help determine whether GLP-1 treatment may be a fit.

An online health assessment, reviewed by a licensed provider, to help determine whether treatment may be a fit. Ongoing Care Coaching: A private Care Coach who stays with patients throughout the program for guidance and support.

A private Care Coach who stays with patients throughout the program for guidance and support. Integrated Wellness Support: A supplement kit included with every plan, alongside medication and coaching when clinically appropriate.

Where to Learn More?

Anyone curious about how the assessment works, what the coaching looks like, or how the program is put together can find more details at Meant.

About Meant

Meant is a health and wellness technology company built around personalized GLP-1 weight-care support, delivered through telehealth. The platform brings together an online clinical assessment, licensed oversight through OpenLoop Health, ongoing Care Coach support and supplemental wellness resources. Meant itself does not diagnose or prescribe – that side of care is handled by its clinical partners.

Meant. health, inc.

[email protected]

1-512-879-9187

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

SOURCE Meant