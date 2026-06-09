Medely Surpasses 2 Million Completed Shifts for Healthcare Facilities Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medely, the healthcare workforce optimization platform, today announced it has surpassed 2 million cumulative completed shifts in 2026. The achievement underscores the platform's accelerating growth and the expanding network of healthcare professionals and facilities relying on Medely to help maintain coverage and continuity of care.

"This milestone represents more than volume; it represents trust," said Waleed Nasr, CEO of Medely. "Every completed shift means a facility had the coverage it needed, and a healthcare professional had an opportunity to provide care where they're needed most. We're proud to support the people and teams making that happen every day."

What's driving the acceleration

Growing facility demand for flexible labor is helping core teams navigate variability in patient volume. Meanwhile, facilities are also investing in stronger coordination of internal staffing; managing core staff, float pools, and on-call teams in one unified platform with standardized deployment across units, consistent staffing rules, and more automation to reduce manual coordination, overtime, and burnout. Medely's network of credentialed clinicians continues to expand across roles and geographies, and operational improvements are making it easier for facilities to post, manage, and fill shifts more efficiently.

Supporting core teams while growing responsibly

Medely continues to invest in developing solutions that help facilities protect and plan around their internal workforce, bringing better visibility and automation to managing core staff, float pools, and on-call teams, while using flexible staffing to fill targeted gaps.

"Scaling to 2M+ completed shifts reflects sustained adoption across facilities and roles, and faster momentum than ever before," shared Nasr.

Making coverage easier with assignments

Reaching 2 million completed shifts underscores how Medely's operational workflows help facilities staff more quickly and with greater certainty. With assignments, teams can book local clinicians for multiple shifts across several days or weeks in a single step, reducing coordination time and helping facilities overcome short-staffed periods without waiting for out-of-town arrivals. At scale, that efficiency supports more consistent coverage and continuity of care in the communities the facilities serve.

About Medely

Medely is a healthcare workforce optimization platform that helps facilities balance a strong core team with flexible staffing, improving coverage, controlling labor costs, and supporting better care. Learn more at medely.com

SOURCE Medely Inc