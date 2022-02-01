Media Advisory: Highlands College to Officially Open New Cutting-Edge Campus with Grand Opening Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thursday, February 3, 2022, Highlands College will officially celebrate the opening of its main campus on Grandview Parkway in Birmingham, AL, with a Grand Opening Ceremony. Students, alumni, and other key stakeholders will join the Highlands College Team to share in this significant milestone for the college.

Highlands College

Members of the press are invited to take a private tour of the radically transformed office turned biblical higher education institution with the Highlands College Team at 10:00 am. A member of Highlands College Executive Leadership Team will welcome the group and share insights on how this transformative moment will impact generations to come.

Following the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, key stakeholders will be available to interview for their perspectives on how the new campus adds value to their relationship with the college and impacts their role in its mission.

A press release and photos will be released following the event.

What: Highlands College will officially celebrate the completion of its main campus on Grandview Parkway with a Grand Opening Ceremony.

Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 am

: Thursday, February 3, 2022, at . Where: Highlands College, 3660 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35243.

Contact: Blaine Lindsey, Executive Vice President of Communications, 205.963.6940, [email protected]

