MEDIA ALERT** UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF "BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE"

WHAT:
The premiere of BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE
WHO:
BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE director/writer/executive producer Jeff Wadlow; cast members Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, Landon Liboiron, Sophia Ali, Nolan Gerard Funk, Sam Lerner, Gregg Daniel, Tom Choi, Aurora Perrineau; producer Jason Blum; writers Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach
WHERE:
Cinerama Dome Arclight Hollywood
6360 W. Sunset Blvd.
Hollywood, CA
WHEN:
Thursday, April 12, 2018
5:30 PM
Press Call Time
6:30 PM
Celebrity Arrivals
7:30 PM
Screening Begins
BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE arrives in theaters on April 13, 2018. www.blumhousestruthordare.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-universal-pictures-presents-the-premiere-of-blumhouses-truth-or-dare-300626542.html
