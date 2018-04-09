**MEDIA ALERT** UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF "BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE"

CINERAMA DOME ARCLIGHT HOLLYWOOD, HOLLYWOOD, CA, THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018

News provided by

Universal Pictures

13:39 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 

The premiere of BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE


WHO: 

BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE director/writer/executive producer Jeff Wadlow; cast members Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, Landon Liboiron, Sophia Ali, Nolan Gerard Funk, Sam Lerner, Gregg Daniel, Tom Choi, Aurora Perrineau; producer Jason Blum; writers Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach


WHERE: 

Cinerama Dome Arclight Hollywood


6360 W. Sunset Blvd.

Hollywood, CA


WHEN: 

Thursday, April 12, 2018

5:30 PM

Press Call Time

6:30 PM

Celebrity Arrivals

7:30 PM

Screening Begins

BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE arrives in theaters on April 13, 2018.  www.blumhousestruthordare.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-universal-pictures-presents-the-premiere-of-blumhouses-truth-or-dare-300626542.html

SOURCE Universal Pictures

Related Links

http://www.blumhousestruthordare.com

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 11:38 ET UNIVERSAL PICTURES GIFTS FANS WITH FREE TICKETS TO EXCLUSIVE...

Mar 27, 2018, 16:31 ET UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF "BLOCKERS"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

**MEDIA ALERT** UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF "BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE"

News provided by

Universal Pictures

13:39 ET