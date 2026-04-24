Media Contributor Kianga Moore to Host Executive Media Roundtable On AI's Transformational Impact in Retail

Leaders from AdFury.ai, Vendormint, and New Nexus Group to Explore Real-Time Decision-Making, Resilience, and Growth in a Volatile Market

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers navigate ongoing economic uncertainty, supply chain volatility, and rapidly shifting consumer expectations, the upcoming convening of a high-level roundtable discussion will examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping the retail landscape in real time.

Moderated by Media Contributor Kianga Moore, to be held on Wednesday, April 29 at 11h00am (EST), the roundtable will bring together senior leaders from AdFury.ai, Vendormint and New Nexus Group to discuss how modern enterprise platforms are leveraging AI to drive agility, efficiency, and long-term resilience across the retail ecosystem.

The discussion will additionally focus on how AI is enabling retailers to respond dynamically to changing demand signals, optimize marketing investments, and strengthen interoperability across increasingly complex vendor and marketplace networks.

"Retailers today are operating in a constant state of disruption", stated Kianga Moore. "This roundtable will explore how AI is not just a tool for efficiency, but a strategic asset for anticipating change and building more resilient, adaptive American enterprise."

Key discussion topics will include remarks on how, for example, enterprise AI platforms are helping retailers respond instantly to fluctuations in consumer demand, pricing pressures, and external supply chain disruptions and the role of AI in enhancing interoperability across vendors, partners, and marketplaces to create more agile and resilient retail infrastructures in 2026.

Rob Gonda, Chief Technical Officer at Vendormint, stated that, "Interoperability is the backbone of modern retail. AI enables seamless communication between platforms, vendors, and marketplaces—turning fragmented systems into cohesive, responsive ecosystems that can adapt under pressure."

Discussion topics will also include machine learning's ability to optimize ad spend, improving personalization, and delivering measurable ROI while maintaining brand trust and regulatory compliance.

Eric Howerton, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of AdFury.ai, added that,"AI is fundamentally changing how brands approach customer acquisition. By leveraging machine learning through fine-tuned, retail-specific agentic flows, we can not only optimize ad spend in real time, but we can also ensure messaging is personalized, compliant, and aligned with evolving consumer expectations."

And indeed the roundtable will include discussions on how AI-powered predictive analytics can help businesses anticipate economic, technological, and geopolitical disruptions ahead—and plan accordingly.

Cheryl Yarbrough, Vice President of Partnerships at New Nexus Group added that, "Resilience in retail is no longer built in quarterly planning cycles-it's built in real time. AI gives organizations the ability to identify disruptions before they cascade, pivot strategies before momentum is lost, and maintain continuity when the market moves faster than any human team can react alone."

The roundtable will be held via Zoom TeleConference, with questions from the press and key stakeholders to follow opening remarks and a 30-minute Q&A between the moderator and the panelists.

For all media inquiries and to register to attend, please contact: Sam Amsterdam, Amsterdam Group Public Relations Inc. - [email protected] / +1 (202) 910-8349

Vendormint (https://vendormint.com)

New Nexus Group (https://www.newnexusgroup.com)

AdFury.ai (https://www.adfury.ai)

Samuel Amsterdam

Communications Counsel

Vendormint

[email protected]

SOURCE Vendormint