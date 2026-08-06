Mediar Therapeutics Enters into a Collaboration and Option Agreement with Ono Pharma to Develop Novel Treatments for Fibro-inflammatory Diseases

Companies to create novel antibody therapeutics to treat fibrosis across a broad range of indications

Ono to leverage Mediar's expertise in antibody discovery and harness its deep understanding of myofibroblast biology to develop a new class of multimodal therapies

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class therapies to halt and reverse fibrosis, has entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; "Ono") for novel treatments targeting fibro-inflammatory diseases. These diseases are characterized by myofibroblast activation, scarring, inflammation and tissue remodeling, which can lead to organ failure and complications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ono will partner with Mediar, leveraging the company's fibrosis-focused discovery platform, myofibroblast expertise, and understanding of key fibrosis pathways. Ono will have an exclusive option to license worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the programs, making an upfront payment to Mediar, and supporting R&D costs.

"This strategic collaboration with Ono is an important milestone for Mediar and reflects the growing recognition that directly targeting the myofibroblast can unlock new therapeutic possibilities in fibrotic diseases," said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Mediar Therapeutics. "By using our expertise in fibrosis discovery, we are positioned to advance new potential therapies across a broad range of diseases. We are excited to start work with Ono Pharma after longstanding support from Ono Venture Investment, Inc. (OVI), who have been investors in the company since 2021."

"Fibro-inflammatory diseases remain areas of significant unmet medical need, and we believe biologics innovation is essential to provide meaningful therapeutic advances," said Seishi Katsumata, Corporate Officer / Executive Vice President, Discovery & Research of Ono. "Mediar has established deep scientific expertise in fibrosis and antibody discovery. By combining Mediar's capabilities with Ono's experience in immunology and inflammation research area, we aim to create novel antibody therapeutics that may offer new treatment options for patients."

Beyond the collaboration, Mediar will continue to advance its portfolio of first-in-class programs targeting fibrotic disorders including, MTX-474, an EphrinB2-targeting antibody in Phase 2 development for systemic sclerosis, MTX-463, an anti-WISP1 antibody in Phase 2 development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company and MTX-439, an anti-SMOC2 antibody in Phase 1 development for chronic kidney disease-mediated fibrosis.

About MTX-474

MTX-474 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody designed to neutralize the EphrinB2 signaling that causes the onset and progression of fibrosis. Ephrin ligands and Eph receptors mediate biological processes involved in tissue fibrosis including cell migration, myofibroblast activation, and tissue remodeling. A growing body of evidence has implicated EphrinB2 in the fibrosis of the skin, lungs, and heart. Expression of EphrinB2 and its receptors is measurable in human blood and correlates with disease severity. A Phase 1 study was recently completed and a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with systemic sclerosis is now open (NCT07287670). More information can be found at www.encompassctrial.com.

About MTX-463

MTX-463 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody developed against WNT1-inducible signaling pathway protein-1 (WISP1). WISP1 is a secreted matricellular protein shown to have a relevant role in fibrosis progression, is measurable in human blood, and correlates with disease severity. Data indicates that MTX-463 neutralizes WISP1-mediated fibrotic signaling and significantly reduces fibrosis in vitro and in various preclinical models. A Phase 2 study in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is now recruiting (NCT06967805). More information can be found at www.wispertrial.com.

About MTX-439

MTX-439 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody developed to neutralize the activity of SMOC2, a secreted matricellular protein implicated in the pathogenesis and progression of kidney fibrosis. SMOC2's expression correlates with disease severity in CKD and is measurable in patient samples, supporting its utility as both a therapeutic target and a precision biomarker. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that MTX-439 can disrupt profibrotic SMOC2-mediated signaling and significantly reduce fibrosis in human disease models. The current Phase 1 trial (NCT07473323) encompasses both healthy participants and adults with diabetic kidney disease, with plans to progress to a randomized Phase 2 program with clinical endpoints.

About Mediar Therapeutics

Mediar Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to fibrosis treatment that halts the disease at a different source – the myofibroblast, the key pathogenic cell in fibrosis that drives scarring, disease progression, and ultimately organ failure. Mediar was founded based on a deep understanding of the complex science underlying fibrosis onset and progression. By combining novel targets with reliable, easily detectable blood biomarkers and familiar modalities, Mediar is derisking the path forward for fibrosis therapies in clinical development. For more information, contact [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn.

Mediar Therapeutics

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mediar Therapeutics