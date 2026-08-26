Mediatechnologies Names John Janczak President and Chris Silguero SVP of Sales to Fuel Next Chapter of Growth

SHELBY, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediatechnologies, a leading manufacturer of furniture solutions for education and commercial environments, today announced two key leadership appointments: John Janczak has been promoted from Chief Financial Officer to President and Chris Silguero has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales.

The appointments strengthen Mediatechnologies' leadership across operations and commercial growth as the company continues to expand its market presence and build on its strong position in education and commercial interiors.

Mediatechnologies announced two key leadership appointments. Post this John Jacnzak, President at Mediatechnologies Chris Silguero, Senior Vice President of Sales at Mediatechnologies

John Janczak: Stepping into the Future as President

Having already demonstrated exceptional leadership and deep institutional knowledge within the organization as Chief Financial Officer, John Janczak is uniquely positioned to guide Mediatechnologies into its next phase. In his expanded role as President, John will oversee the company's comprehensive operations, ensuring that financial and operational strategies are tightly aligned with long-term business goals. His strategic vision and proven dedication to the organization will be critical as the company accelerates its growth initiatives.

"I'm excited to lead Mediatechnologies into our next phase of growth," John Janczak said. "We have a talented team, strong customer and dealer relationships and tremendous opportunity ahead. Our focus is on executing well, continuing to innovate and making it easier for our partners and customers to succeed."

Chris Silguero: Driving Growth as Senior Vice President of Sales

Silguero joins Mediatechnologies with extensive industry and sales leadership experience and a track record of building strong customer relationships and high-performing sales organizations. As Senior Vice President of Sales, he will lead the company's sales organization, with a focus on strengthening customer and dealer partnerships, expanding market reach and accelerating growth.

"Mediatechnologies has a strong reputation, differentiated products and tremendous opportunity for growth," Chris Silguero said. "I'm looking forward to working with the team and our partners to build on that foundation, deepen customer relationships and expand our reach in the market."

For more information about Mediatechnologies and its leadership team, please visit www.mediatechnologies.com.

About Mediatechnologies:

Mediatechnologies designs and manufactures high-quality furniture solutions that help school, higher education, community centers and libraries achieve their unique visions. Our mission is simple: we engineer durable, flexible and inspired furniture solutions designed to make modern learning and gathering spaces more impactful. We know that a blank canvas can be intimidating, which is why we act as your design sidekick—aligning our manufacturing expertise with your vision. From K-12 classrooms, eSports arenas and Community Centers to public libraries, we build high-quality environments that aren't just functional, but truly transformative.

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SOURCE Mediatechnologies