Medical Image Analysis Software Market to Grow by USD 1.53 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 27, 2021, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The medical image analysis software market is poised to grow by USD 1.53 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the medical image analysis software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as advances in the medical imaging field and the growing adoption of imaging equipment due to the prevalence of chronic diseases.
The medical image analysis software market analysis includes type and geography landscape. This study identifies the increased investments in the medical imaging field as one of the prime reasons driving the medical image analysis software market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The medical image analysis software market covers the following areas:
Medical Image Analysis Software Market Sizing
Medical Image Analysis Software Market Forecast
Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- AnalyzeDirect Inc.
- AQUILAB SAS
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Mirada Medical Ltd.
- Siemens AG
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market- The software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Encryption Management Solutions Market- The encryption management solutions market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), application (endpoint encryption, network encryption, database encryption, and cloud encryption), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Integrated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- AnalyzeDirect Inc.
- AQUILAB SAS
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Mirada Medical Ltd.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/medical-image-analysis-software-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article