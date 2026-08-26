Medical Image Analysis Software Market worth $6.42 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Image Analysis Software Market is projected to reach USD 6.42 billion by 2031 from USD 4.35 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data tables and 250 figures spread through 380 pages and in-depth TOC on 'Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.35 billion

USD 4.35 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.42 billion

USD 6.42 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.1%

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Trends & Insights:

North America dominated the market with a share of 38.4% in 2025.

The integrated software segment held the largest market share of 64.5% in 2025.

The AI-enabled technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=846

The growth is driven by the rising need for AI-assisted image detection, reconstruction, segmentation, reporting, and clinical decision support across CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography scans. Hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly adopting this software because rising imaging volumes, radiologist workforce shortages, and growing scan complexity are making manual image review harder to sustain. According to the American Journal of Roentgenology, imaging volume in the US is rising by about 5% annually, while the ACR received 1,900 radiology job postings in January 2025 alone, reflecting a widening supply-demand gap. The market is also supported by regulations pushing safer, more transparent AI use; for example, under the EU AI Act, most commercial AI-enabled medical devices used in radiology are classified as high-risk, with core obligations for conformity assessment and human oversight taking effect from August 2026. However, high validation costs, data privacy concerns, dependency on legacy PACS/RIS systems, and inconsistent reimbursement pathways continue to slow adoption among smaller hospitals and regional providers.

The AI-enabled technology segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the medical image analysis software market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into AI-enabled technology and conventional technology. Among these, the AI-enabled technology segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly because AI-based deep learning and computer vision models can detect, measure, and prioritize abnormal findings faster than conventional rule-based software, directly addressing radiologist shortages and rising imaging volumes. According to the American Journal of Roentgenology, US imaging volume is rising by roughly 5% annually, while the American College of Radiology recorded 1,900 radiology job postings in January 2025 alone, reflecting a widening gap between imaging demand and radiologist supply. AI-enabled technology is becoming more important as hospitals deal with rising case backlogs, staff shortages, and the need for faster diagnostic turnaround. It also helps providers improve consistency and reduce missed findings compared with relying solely on manual image review.

The integrated software segment held the largest share of the medical image analysis software market in 2025.

Based on type, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into integrated software and standalone software. In 2025, the integrated software segment accounted for the largest share because imaging equipment manufacturers increasingly build AI capabilities directly into their CT, MRI, and X-ray systems. The segment is large because integrated software allows hospitals to use AI tools without separate installation, licensing, or vendor management, and because equipment makers use bundled AI to strengthen customer retention and recurring revenue. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), for example, unveiled Philips Verida, described as the world's first detector-based Spectral CT fully powered by AI, at RSNA in late 2025. These integrated systems require close cooperation between hardware engineering, imaging physics, and AI development teams, which favor large, established imaging equipment manufacturers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=846

North America held the largest share of the global medical image analysis software market in 2025.

North America held the largest share of the global medical image analysis software market in 2025, mainly because the region combines high imaging volumes with an established regulatory pathway for AI-based software. The US has a well-developed FDA clearance framework for AI/ML-enabled medical devices, which has encouraged faster commercial rollout of new imaging software compared with other regions. A review of the FDA's AI-Enabled Medical Device List found 1,357 authorized AI/ML devices as of January 2026, with radiology comprising the largest category at 1,039 entries, or 77% of the total. The region also faces mounting pressure from radiologist shortages and rising imaging workloads. The American College of Radiology reported 1,900 radiology job postings in January 2025 alone, with only about 1,000 new radiologists entering the workforce each year, well short of demand. This imbalance is pushing hospitals and imaging centers to adopt AI-based detection, triage, and reporting software faster than in other regions.

Key Players

Leading players in the Medical Image Analysis Software companies include Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Merative (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), Bruker Corporation (US), MIM Software Inc. (US), Mirada Medical Ltd. (UK), Median Technologies (France), Aidoc Medical Ltd. (Israel), RapidAI, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Tempus AI, Inc. (US), NANO-X Imaging Ltd. (Israel), and ContextVision AB (Sweden).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=846

Peptide Synthesis Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The medical image analysis software market is seeing increasing investment activity, driven by AI-native innovation, clinical workflow automation, and consolidation across radiology and enterprise imaging. Funding has increasingly targeted platforms that can analyze CT, MRI, X-ray, and mammography data rather than single-use applications. In April 2026, Aidoc Medical Ltd. (Israel) raised USD 150 million in Series E funding, bringing its total funding to more than USD 500 million and supporting expansion of its AI-based medical imaging and clinical workflow platform. In June 2026, Subtle Medical, Inc. (US) secured USD 33 million in growth capital to scale its vendor-neutral AI imaging platform across MRI, PET, and CT workflows.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is shifting from conventional image processing to AI-enabled analysis, automated detection, segmentation, quantification, and clinical decision support. The global medical image analysis software market is projected to grow from USD 4.35 billion in 2026 to USD 6.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.1%, with AI-enabled technology already accounting for 58.7% of the market in 2025. Investment is increasingly moving toward deep learning, cloud-based imaging, AI orchestration, and multimodality platforms. In July 2026, CARPL.ai raised USD 10 million in Series A funding to expand its radiology AI marketplace and enterprise platform, highlighting growing demand for solutions that simplify deployment and management of multiple imaging AI applications.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in medical image analysis is increasingly focused on acquiring AI capabilities, cloud imaging infrastructure, and specialized clinical applications. Major transactions have targeted breast imaging, MRI analysis, enterprise imaging, and radiology workflow platforms as established imaging companies seek to expand recurring software revenues and strengthen AI portfolios.

MEDICAL IMAGE ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025–JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition RadNet / DeepHealth (US) Gleamer (France) RadNet acquired Gleamer for approximately USD 264.1 million, expanding DeepHealth's AI-powered radiology portfolio across X-ray, mammography, CT, and MRI. November 2025 Acquisition GE HealthCare (US) Intelerad (Canada) GE HealthCare announced a USD 2.3 billion acquisition of Intelerad to combine AI capabilities with cloud PACS, image sharing, and workflow orchestration across hospital and outpatient settings. The acquisition was completed in March 2026. July 2025 Acquisition RadNet / DeepHealth (US) iCAD

(US) DeepHealth acquired iCAD for approximately USD 110.7 million, strengthening its AI-powered breast imaging interpretation and workflow capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The medical image analysis software market remains fragmented, with established imaging companies competing alongside specialized AI vendors. Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, and FUJIFILM maintain strong positions through their large imaging installed bases and integration of AI into CT, MRI, X-ray, and other workflows. Siemens Healthineers reported EUR 13.18 billion in Imaging revenue in FY2025, while GE HealthCare reported USD 9.25 billion in Imaging revenue in 2025, reflecting the scale of the leading imaging platforms. However, these figures represent broader imaging businesses rather than medical image analysis software alone and therefore should not be treated as individual market shares.

Browse Adjacent Market: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Healthcare IT Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Solution [Clinical (EHR, PHM, PACs & VNA, Telehealth, RCM, CDSS, LIS), Nonclinical (Analytics, RCM, Pharmacy, Interoperability), Service (Claim, Billing, Supply)], End User (Hospital, ASC, Pharmacy, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2031

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Diagnostic), Application (Claim, RCM, Fraud, Precision Health, RWE, Imaging, Supply Chain, Workforce, Population Health), End User (Payer, Hospital, ACO, ASC), AI, Market Insights, Trends - Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-image-analysis-software-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-image-analysis.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets