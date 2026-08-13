Medicare Platform Secures $50 Million in Funds to Accelerate Its Mission for Senior Care

Credit facility mobilized by Nestpoint fuels Medicare Platform's rapid network growth — expanding AI enabled, prevention-first, whole-person care that keeps seniors healthier and strengthens the Medicare Trust Fund.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestpoint Group LLC (www.nestpointgroup.com) a Dallas-based firm that combines private equity investment, strategic advisory, and government relations, today announced that it has facilitated a $50 million revolving credit line to accelerate the expansion of Medicare Platform LLC, an AI-first manager of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Medicare Advantage risk-bearing organizations. (www.medicareplatform.com)

The commitment positions Medicare Platform for its next phase of growth: scaled onboarding of ACO partners across the country, increased capital investment in its proprietary artificial intelligence and data assets, and expanding hands-on support for physicians and provider groups to succeed in value-based care.

Medicare Platform secures funding to empower its mission for senior health. Post this

The investment arrives as accountable care reaches record scale nationally. In 2026, more than 14 million Medicare beneficiaries receive care coordinated through ACOs, and ACOs in the Medicare Shared Savings Program earned $4.1 billion in shared savings in the most recent performance year while generating $2.5 billion in net savings for Medicare. Federal health leaders have made prevention, chronic disease management, and whole-person care that addresses the root causes of illness central priorities for the Medicare program — the fundamental aim of Medicare Platform.

Data Analytics Built for Better Outcomes at Lower Cost

Medicare Platform manages ACOs using a proprietary suite of AI-driven analytics and data tools that help provider groups identify high-risk patients earlier, coordinate care more effectively, and eliminate unnecessary utilization — all within CMS's value-based care framework. The platform gives ACOs the operational infrastructure and clinical insight to succeed under shared savings and risk-based arrangements, translating into stronger financial performance for ACO partners and measurably better health for the Medicare patients they serve.

"This capital lets us grow faster where it matters most — ensuring that Primary Care Physicians are appropriately valued in their efforts to keep seniors healthy, at home, and out of the hospital. Doctors are the fulcrum, and when powered by technology, they can accurately balance clinical excellence and fiscal responsibility" said Dr Brian James, COO of Medicare Platform. "Every high-risk patient our technology identified earlier and every avoidable complication we help prevent means a better life for a deserving senior and real savings for the Medicare Trust Funds. Medicare Platform leverages years of proven successful clinical actions, financial management and targeted interventions to yield significant decreases in morbidity, mortality, and total cost-of-care. There is no narrow network or other barrier to care that we rely upon. Seniors retain choice, maintaining health and longevity, Doctors maintain independent clinical judgement, and the nation saves taxpayer money. By deploying funds and resources appropriately, we can reliably achieve the quadruple aim." The funds will be deployed to increase AI infrastructure and model development, along with the payments to physician organizations that actively engage in high-quality, focused programs that are proven to be effective. For more information, or to engage as part of our network, visit us at www.medicareplatform.com/about or email us at [email protected].

Nestpoint's Perspective

"America's health leaders are rightly demanding a Medicare program that rewards prevention, tackles chronic disease at its roots, and delivers real value for patients and taxpayers alike — and private capital should be part of the answer," said Henry Huang, Managing Director at Nestpoint Group. "Medicare Platform pairs disciplined Medicare population management with proprietary AI and data assets — exactly the infrastructure the value-based care ecosystem needs to improve population health at scale. We were proud to put this facility together to help Medicare Platform deliver healthier seniors and a stronger Medicare."

About Medicare Platform LLC — Medicare Platform LLC is a technology-enabled manager of Accountable Care Organizations, partnering with provider groups serving Medicare beneficiaries across the country. The company combines proprietary AI and analytics with hands-on operational support to help physicians deliver better outcomes at lower cost under Medicare's value-based care programs.

About Nestpoint Group LLC — Nestpoint Group LLC is a Dallas-based private equity and strategic advisory firm combining principal investing, capital formation, and government relations under one platform, with a presence in Washington, D.C. The firm advises corporate and international clients navigating complex U.S. regulatory, legislative, and geopolitical landscapes. https://www.nestpointgroup.com

Media Contact — Alex Olsen, Publicist, Nestpoint • [email protected] • (469) 480-9670

SOURCE MEDICARE PLATFORM