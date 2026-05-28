MediOps Launches MediOps Aviation for Time-Critical Medical Missions

MediOps selects George J. Priester Aviation as its preferred charter partner, combining MediOps' healthcare logistics expertise with GJP's premium fleet and safety standards to deliver end-to-end medical charter services

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediOps today announced the launch of MediOps Aviation and the selection of George J. Priester Aviation (GJP) as its preferred charter partner. MediOps Aviation is a healthcare-focused charter solution purpose-built for radiopharmaceutical distribution, organ transplant logistics, and other time-sensitive medical missions, with all flight operations provided by GJP.

MediOps Aviation is a healthcare-focused venture in which MediOps serves as the healthcare logistics and coordination layer while George J. Priester Aviation (GJP), MediOps' preferred charter partner, provides the aircraft, flight operations, and industry-leading safety infrastructure that delivers end-to-end charter services with an emphasis on safety, fleet reliability, and global scale. By combining MediOps' healthcare expertise, proprietary software, and ground logistics capabilities with GJP's expansive fleet and operational excellence, the offering delivers a seamlessly coordinated solution.

The MediOps Aviation collaboration addresses a critical gap in medical logistics by integrating premium charter aviation with specialized healthcare transport infrastructure. Unlike traditional charter arrangements that require coordination across multiple vendors, MediOps Aviation delivers a single accountable solution, from aircraft dispatch through ground delivery, engineered specifically for the demands of healthcare's most time-sensitive missions.

"George J. Priester Aviation shares our commitment to safety, precision, and operational excellence. Together, we're delivering a healthcare charter solution that reflects the standards our clients and their patients deserve," said Rylan Stone, President, MediOps.

At the core of the offering is MediOps' proprietary coordination software, which provides real-time mission visibility, automated logistics orchestration, and seamless integration between air and ground operations. Combined with GJP's industry-leading safety accreditations and expansive fleet, the collaboration creates a purpose-built medical aviation solution that prioritizes speed, reliability, and regulatory compliance at every stage.

"The demand for specialized healthcare aviation is growing, and we see an enormous opportunity to bring our scale and safety record to this critical space. MediOps Aviation positions both companies to lead where it matters most," said Brent Moldowan, President & CEO, George J. Priester Aviation.

About MediOps

MediOps is a medical logistics platform built for shipments that can't fail. We move what matters most, including radiopharmaceuticals, organs, blood products, cell therapies, and medical personnel, with the precision these missions demand. As a certified Indirect Air Carrier with DOT operating authority, full hazmat compliance, emergency vehicle authorizations, and a proprietary coordination platform, MediOps delivers end-to-end logistics for the shipments that can't wait and the teams that depend on them. Learn more at mediops.com.

About George J. Priester Aviation

George J. Priester Aviation is among the world's most experienced global private aviation companies, specializing in aircraft management and private travel solutions. With over 200 years of combined experience and the industry's highest safety accreditations, including ARGUS Platinum, Wyvern, and Air Charter Safety Foundation certifications, GJP serves as the parent company for Priester Aviation, Mayo Aviation, Hill Private Aviation, Omni Private Aviation, Maxair, and Elite Jets. For more information, visit gjpaviation.com.

Media Contact

Kyler Kregel

Director of Strategic Operations

MediOps

[email protected]

+1 (844) 633-4677

SOURCE MediOps