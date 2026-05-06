Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP).

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. (MEDP), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE JUNE 8, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected], by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, Defendants: (1) consistently oversold the Company's projected book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025; (2) knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that cancellations have on the Company's book-to-bill ratio; (3) frequently claimed that the projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025 was reasonable and achievable and that cancellations were not a sign of a weak business environment; (4) reassured investors that the Company was not concerned about the lack of diversity in its pre-backlog; (5) stated that, despite the uptick in metabolic growth, the Company's upside was broad-based and not isolated to any handful of studies; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:

Howard G. Smith, Esq.,

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Call us at: (215) 638-4847

Email us at: [email protected],

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith