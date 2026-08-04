MedPro Systems Launches HCP Engagement Platform - EngagePro - to Bring Structure, Visibility and Governance to Life Sciences Teams

The new platform helps Life Sciences organizations manage fee-for-service HCP engagements through structured workflows, FMV governance, participant validation, documentation and transparency reporting readiness.

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Systems today announced the launch of EngagePro, a highly configurable HCP engagement management platform designed to help Life Sciences organizations plan, approve, execute, govern and close out fee-for-service HCP engagements through consistent, structured workflows.

Built for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device organizations, EngagePro helps teams replace disconnected forms, spreadsheets, email approvals and shared drives with a centralized platform for managing engagement activity, documenting key decisions and supporting transparency reporting readiness. The platform supports a wide range of fee-for-service engagements, including advisory boards, speaker programs, consulting arrangements, medical education activities and other HCP interactions that require oversight, documentation and approval.

"Life Sciences teams are under increasing pressure to manage HCP engagements with consistency, visibility and defensibility," said Jared Esposito, VP – Product at MedPro Systems. "With EngagePro, we're giving organizations a standalone platform to bring structure to engagement governance, connect key decisions and documentation, and support reporting readiness from the start, with added value for teams using the broader MedPro Compliance Reporting ID (MCR) ecosystem."

EngagePro is designed to support the full HCP engagement lifecycle, including annual planning and needs assessments, participant management, compliance validation, Fair Market Value governance, configurable approval workflows, contracting readiness, execution, close-out documentation and transparency reporting readiness.

For compliance, legal, operations, finance and transparency teams, EngagePro helps create a clearer record of who was engaged and why, how compensation was determined and whether required eligibility steps were completed. By embedding documentation and checkpoints into the workflow, EngagePro helps teams reduce manual coordination while supporting a structured and defensible engagement process.

"EngagePro reflects MedPro's continued commitment to helping customers navigate complexity across compliance and commercial operations," said Greg Ungemach, CEO at MedPro Systems. "Our goal is to give teams a practical, configurable way to manage HCP engagement with the structure, visibility and service-first support they expect from MedPro."

Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a demonstration can visit MedProSystems.com/MCR-EngagePro.

The MedPro Compliance Reporting ID (MCR) Ecosystem

EngagePro is designed to deliver value on its own while also extending the strength of the broader MCR environment for organizations that want a more connected operating model. Together, MedPro's MCR solutions create a highly scalable ecosystem for HCP engagement governance, transparency reporting and regulatory intelligence - strengthened by MedProID data - enabling Life Sciences organizations to connect decisions, documentation and report readiness in one trusted platform.

About MedPro Systems

MedPro Systems helps Life Sciences and Healthcare companies drive better health outcomes by navigating complexity throughout their compliance and commercial operations. With tailored data, solutions and service, MedPro's dedicated team of industry veterans helps customers move forward with confidence and precision.

Media Contact:

MedPro Systems Marketing

[email protected]

973-398-7800

MedProSystems.com

SOURCE MedPro Systems