MEDSTORY•AI Builds Scientific Narratives That Are Both Defensible and Engaging in 90 Minutes Instead of Months

Historically, scientific communication has forced a trade-off. A narrative can be rigorous or engaging, but too often not both. Building one that is both typically takes months. Yet peer-reviewed studies consistently show that storytelling shapes cognition, making a scientific story more engaging and better remembered than facts and data alone, no matter how well organized. Defensibility alone gets ignored. Engagement alone gets rejected.

MEDSTORY•AI delivers both. It selects from a proprietary library of scientific story angles that pinpoint the gap between audience belief and current evidence, then anchors the story flow to a compelling Core Story Concept, the big idea that makes it a real story. One 90-minute session yields three referenced outputs: a PowerPoint deck, a white paper, and a video script. Every claim traces to a specific sentence in the source literature, with its exact location. The human user directs the overall strategy and every decision. The platform does the assembly.

"The story-angle methodology is what separates this from other AI tools I've evaluated. It makes you identify the precise gap between clinical belief and the evidence before generating a single slide. The output requires human review and judgment, and the outputs are stronger than the first drafts I typically receive."

— Renu Juneja, medical affairs thought leader, President, ADPAL LLC Co-lead, Tri-State Chapter, Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)

"In science and medical communication, we've always been forced to choose between being airtight or being truly engaging. Doing both happened rarely, and when it did, it took months. MEDSTORY•AI ends that trade-off.

You get a defensible narrative with sentence-level traceability that's built to be an engaging story, and you get that in 90 minutes. That's never been possible before."

— Dr. Edward Perper, CEO, SBC

For a free trial, seat, or enterprise plans, contact Bernie Coccia at [email protected] or visit sciencebranding.com/medstoryai-overview/

About SBC

Science Branding Communications, Inc. (SBC) is a scientific storytelling company with 17 years of experience developing evidence-based scientific communications for life science companies, their agencies, and research institutions. SBC developed MEDSTORY•AI and its proprietary scientific storytelling framework.

SOURCE Science Branding Communications Inc.