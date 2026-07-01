MEGAN THEE STALLION ENTERS FRAGRANCE INDUSTRY & INTRODUCES NEW "HOT GIRL SUMMER EAU DE PARFUM"

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion announced the launch of her new fragrance, Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, marking the latest expansion of her growing business portfolio.

Developed in partnership with Coty, one of the world's leading fragrance companies, the limited-edition product is designed as a unisex offering, reflecting Megan's inclusive approach to self-expression across her entrepreneurial endeavors.

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer The Orchid Vetiver Eau de Parfum CPS Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer The Orchid Vetiver Eau de Parfum.

Beginning July 5, Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum will be available for early-access purchase in 90 ml and 10 ml sizes, exclusively at Ulta Beauty's website and MeganTheeStallion.com. The fragrance then will launch online on July 8, followed by its arrival in Ulta Beauty stores starting July 11, retailing for $84 (90 ml) and $29 (10 ml).

"Perfume is the last thing you put on, but it's the first thing people remember," Megan said. "If you've ever hugged me, chances are you've asked what I was wearing and now I can finally say it's my own fragrance. Launching Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum really gave me the opportunity to develop a scent that captures my essence and also brings one of my favorite beauty essentials to life in a way that's true to me."

The fragrance is crafted with a rich blend of creamy coconut milk, orchid blooms and warm vetiver oil, delivering a scent that is both radiant and sensual. The result is a captivating composition that unfolds smoothly on the skin and lingers with lasting presence.

Drawing from her own fragrance preferences, Megan brings her signature scent profile to life with Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum in a way that offers consumers the opportunity to experience her aroma profile firsthand.

Encased in a sculptural, flame-shaped bottle, the design draws inspiration from Megan's Hot Girl Summer lifestyle, capturing its bold, fiery spirit. Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum transitions seamlessly across seasons, offering a luminous profile that works year-round, from summer to winter.

SOURCE Coty Inc.; Megan Thee Stallion