Megayacht News Launches Inside the Owner's Suite, a New Podcast Featuring Superyacht Owners

Veteran superyacht journalist Diane M. Byrne brings a new editorial approach focused on the personal experience of yacht ownership

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Megayacht News, the leading independent authority on superyachts, announces the launch of Inside the Owner's Suite, a new podcast hosted by editor and veteran journalist Diane M. Byrne. The series offers candid, first-person conversations with superyacht owners — not about their boats, but about the deeply personal experience of owning and traveling aboard them.

Cover art for the Inside the Owner's Suite podcast Diane M. Byrne, editor of Megayacht News and host of Inside the Owner's Suite podcast

Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms listed at https://insidetheownerssuite.buzzsprout.com/, Inside the Owner's Suite is the only podcast placing the owner — their motivations, decisions, lifestyle, and legacy — at the center of every conversation. With more than two decades covering the superyacht industry, Byrne brings unparalleled access and editorial credibility to this pioneering series.

"There's no shortage of coverage about boats and yachts," Byrne says. "What's missing are genuine, substantive conversations with the people who actually own them—what persuades them, what they've learned, and what experiences mean the most. In a nutshell, what does owning a superyacht allow them to do that nothing else does? Inside the Owner's Suite shares this insight, in their own voices."

Each episode follows a narrative arc that, like the yachts themselves, is specific to the individual owner: their earliest connection to the sea, the biggest surprises of their ownership journey, the relationships it has shaped, and the meaning they derive from it. The series is produced for a discerning audience of current and aspiring superyacht owners, as well as the industry professionals who serve them.

Inside the Owner's Suite succeeds Megayacht News' long-running Megayacht News Radio, which defined the podcast standard for yachting media. It was the first and longest-running superyacht podcast, premiering in 2009 and concluding in 2025. "Inside the Owner's Suite continues our mission of bringing depth to superyacht storytelling," Byrne says.

About Megayacht News

Megayacht News is the premier independent online media resource for American superyacht owners and buyers, delivering daily news, analysis, and exclusive original content since 2007. Known for its deep industry relationships and editorial integrity, Megayacht News is a trusted voice for these savvy consumers and their representatives. For more information, visit www.megayachtnews.com.

About Inside the Owner's Suite

Inside the Owner's Suite is a Megayacht News podcast hosted by Diane M. Byrne, offering unfiltered conversations with the world's most discerning superyacht owners. Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms, discoverable at https://insidetheownerssuite.buzzsprout.com/. For more information, contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Diane M. Byrne

Megayacht News

[email protected]

+1.941.347.7564

SOURCE Megayacht News