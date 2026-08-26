MegazoneCloud Launches Its Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Dedicated division leverages multimodal AI and agentic workflows to move global clients from pilot to production.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, a global AI-Native Managed Service Provider (MSP) and a Premier Partner in the Google Cloud Co-sell, Google Cloud Services, and Google Workspace Co-sell and Services Partner Paths, today announced the official launch of its Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence (CoE). The strategic initiative is a dedicated delivery practice built for the last mile of enterprise AI, where most initiatives stall between a promising pilot and a governed production system people actually use.

Built on MegazoneCloud's foundational AI framework, engagements typically open with an AI Readiness Assessment or a one-day AI Use Case Discovery Workshop that converts AI ambition into a prioritized portfolio of production-ready opportunities.

The CoE launches with three flagship Gemini Enterprise engagements, the first of an expanding portfolio of offerings and packaged solutions:

GE Enablement: A secure, governed Gemini Enterprise environment integrated with Google Workspace, paired with the rollout and adoption programs that turn licenses into measurable productivity.

A secure, governed Gemini Enterprise environment integrated with Google Workspace, paired with the rollout and adoption programs that turn licenses into measurable productivity. GE Use Case Pilot to Production: A single high-value use case carried from validated pilot to governed production, with the data integration, evaluation, and governance rigor that separates working systems from stalled experiments.

A single high-value use case carried from validated pilot to governed production, with the data integration, evaluation, and governance rigor that separates working systems from stalled experiments. GE Agent Foundation & Orchestration Build: Co-developed agentic infrastructure: agent orchestration, automated evaluation and deployment pipelines, grounded knowledge retrieval with source citations, and secure data segregation for multi-tenant environments.

Whether opting for Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), outcome-based delivery, or a hybrid model, clients get a custom engagement structured for their ideal way of working.

"Partners are central to how we deliver Google Cloud's most advanced AI innovations to organizations worldwide," said David Smith, Head of Global Channels and Programs, Google Cloud. "MegazoneCloud's launch of the Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence is a powerful demonstration of how our partner ecosystem is moving customers from experimentation to execution."

"We are moving past isolated AI pilots and entering an era of deeply integrated, proactive intelligence," said Bob Moore, MegazoneCloud US CEO. "By centralizing our expertise and leveraging advanced multimodal architectures, the CoE will empower our workforce, optimize core operational models, and deliver unprecedented value to our clients."

For clients, this investment translates directly to faster project delivery, smarter predictive managed services, and a secure path to co-developing custom AI solutions for their toughest operational challenges.

Current offering details, engagement models, and the CoE delivery approach are available at us.megazone.com/gemini-enterprise-coe, where enterprises can request a Gemini Enterprise readiness conversation with the CoE team.

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company, home to over 2,000 cloud and AI technology experts. As a trusted digital transformation partner to more than 8,000 clients worldwide, MegazoneCloud empowers innovation and growth through strategic partnerships and its suite of proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions. Under its vision of "Transform Tomorrow, Together", MegazoneCloud is committed to building future-ready competitiveness for its customers—powered by cutting-edge technology, data, and the passion of its people. Operating in over 9 countries, including extensive operations in the US under the leadership of industry veteran Bob Moore, the company continues to grow alongside its global partners and clients. To learn more, visit: www.megazone.com/us.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud