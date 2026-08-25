Membranes Market worth $12.74 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Membranes Market projected to reach USD 12.74 billion by 2031 from USD 8.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 255 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Membranes Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Membranes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.48 billion

USD 8.48 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.74 billion

USD 12.74 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.5%

Membranes Market Trends & Insights:

The global membranes market is growing due to increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment, rising industrialization, and growing adoption of membrane-based separation technologies. North America is witnessing strong demand, supported by stringent environmental regulations, investments in water infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced membrane technologies across municipal and industrial applications. Europe is supported by strict water quality and environmental regulations, growing emphasis on water reuse and resource efficiency, and investments in sustainable treatment technologies. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, increasing water scarcity, and rising investments across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing gradual growth, supported by increasing water stress, improving water infrastructure, government investments in desalination and wastewater treatment, and growing adoption of advanced membrane technologies.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for a 45.3% share of the membranes market in 2025, driven by rapid growth compared to other parts of the world. With rapid urbanization and industrialization happening in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, there is an increasing demand for clean water and wastewater treatment solutions.

By material, the polymeric is estimated to grow at an 8.4% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, owing to its porous and semi-permeable, and their use depends on the application. Most industrial and municipal water treatment applications employ polymeric membranes.

By technology, the nanofiltration segment is estimated to grow at a 9.1% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, owing to its outstanding ability to remove dissolved salts, contaminants, and impurities, producing clean and safe drinking water from various sources.

By application, the industrial processing segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of membrane technologies for efficient separation, purification, concentration, and recovery of valuable products across industrial processes.

Dupont, Toray Industries Inc, and Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Group Company) were identified as some of the star players in the membranes market, given their strong share and product footprint.

ALSYS, Applied Membranes, Inc. and Aquaporin, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the membranes market is fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization, which result in higher wastewater volumes and pollution levels, driving the need for advanced treatment technologies like membrane filtration to ensure sustainable water management and resource recovery.

"By application, industrial processing segment to account for second-largest share of membranes market during forecast period, in terms of value"

Industrial processing is the second-largest market segment of the membranes industry, as membranes can save water, treat effluents, and separate process streams necessary for sustainability and regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage industries. The growth of membrane technology in industrial processing has been directly supported by advances in membrane materials and fabrication technologies, which improve performance while reducing costs. Overall, these advancements have expanded the range of options available for membrane technology in industrial processing applications.

"By technology, microfiltration to be second fastest-growing segment in the membranes market during the forecast period, in terms of value"

Microfiltration is the second fastest-growing technology in the membranes market by value, after ultrafiltration. It is suitable for removing suspended solids, bacteria, and larger particles in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and other fields. Microfiltration uses low energy, which helps reduce operational costs. The ongoing development of membrane materials and increased availability make microfiltration appealing to many industries, where high growth and demand are expected throughout the forecast period.

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"North America to account for second-largest share of membranes market, in terms of value"

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share of the membranes market due to its established water treatment infrastructure, increasing industrialization, and strict environmental regulations that drive strong demand for membranes and membrane technology. The growing focus on sustainable water management, rising acceptance of membrane technologies in pharmaceuticals and the food & beverage sectors, and increased investment in municipal wastewater treatment projects will continue to boost public interest and market growth. Furthermore, major market players and ongoing technological innovation will strengthen North America's presence in the market.

Key Players

Leading players in the membranes companies include DuPont (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Group) (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Pall Corporation (US), Veolia (France), Pentair (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), and Mann+Hummel (Germany), among others.

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