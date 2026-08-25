Memorial Healthcare System Appoints Irfan Mirza as Chief Financial Officer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Healthcare System has named Irfan Mirza as its Chief Financial Officer, recognizing his leadership in aligning Memorial's financial strategy with its mission to deliver exceptional patient care, support strategic growth and strengthen long-term investment in the communities it serves.

Irfan Mirza, CFO, Memorial Healthcare System

Mirza brings decades of healthcare finance experience to the position. He most recently served as Memorial's interim Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since April 2025 following his tenure as Vice President of Corporate Finance, where he helped guide the health system's financial strategy during a period of significant growth and operational success.

"Our financial performance is a reflection of the outstanding work happening across Memorial every day," said Shane Strum, interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "When our teams deliver exceptional clinical care, improve quality, enhance the patient experience and operate efficiently, those efforts naturally strengthen our financial performance and allow us to reinvest in our people, technology, facilities and the communities we serve. Irfan understands how all of those pieces come together and has been instrumental in helping align our financial strategy with our mission. I look forward to working with him as we continue building on that success."

As a public, nonprofit healthcare system, Memorial reinvests its financial strength directly into the communities it serves, expanding access to care through approximately $1 billion in ongoing capital projects, recruiting and retaining top talent, advancing technology, enhancing facilities, and providing approximately $875 million annually in charity care and uncompensated services. That collaborative, mission-driven approach helped Memorial achieve continued strong financial performance in fiscal year 2026, which enables future growth.

"Memorial has an extraordinary culture centered on delivering the highest quality care to our patients and communities while also being responsible stewards of our resources," said Mirza. "I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our talented leadership team and employees to ensure our financial strategy supports our mission, strengthens our organization and positions Memorial to meet the healthcare needs of our growing community for years to come."

Before joining Memorial, Mirza held multiple chief financial officer and controller roles with HCA Florida, leading financial operations across multiple hospitals. He began his career in public accounting overseas before joining Deloitte's South Florida practice, where he specialized in serving clients in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Mirza earned a master's degree in accounting from the Institute for Financial Management in Vienna, Austria.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System