MemoryBox.ai Announces Beta Launch of Private AI Memory for Power Users

MemVerge's consumer product gives individuals sovereign control over their AI Memory — so their AI applications and agents produce better results while incurring less cost

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge, Inc., a leader in AI memory software, today announced the beta launch of MemoryBox, a Personal AI software that gives individuals persistent, portable, and sovereign control over the context that makes AI genuinely useful. Starting today, founding members can access MemoryBox at memorybox.ai — free during beta.

Charles Fan MemoryBox Manifesto Video Speed Speed

MemoryBox addresses a common problem in AI workflows: users must repeatedly reintroduce themselves, restate goals, and rebuild context every time they start a new conversation. MemoryBox keeps that context persistent and user-controlled, so people can work more efficiently across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other AI tools.

The Product

MemoryBox is built around three core principles:

Ownership — All memories are stored locally on the user's device. Data never trainsMemVergemodels and is never shared with third parties.

— All memories are stored locally on the user's device. Data never trainsMemVergemodels and is never shared with third parties. Recall & Relevance — Semantic search surfaces the right context at the right time, so every new AI session begins with what already matters.

— Semantic search surfaces the right context at the right time, so every new AI session begins with what already matters. Persona Awareness— Users can organize memory by client, project, or role — ensuring the right context is active for each workflow, whether they're in a client meeting, deep in technical research, or organizing a family event.

MemoryBox is not another chatbot or AI wrapper. It is the missing infrastructure layer for how people work with AI — one that makes every model more useful without surrendering a single byte of personal data.

"The MemVerge co-founders have spent years at the intersection of memory and AI infrastructure, and that experience shows in how they're approaching this problem," said Jennifer Ard, Managing Director and Head of Investment Operations at Intel Capital. "The conviction that memory belongs to the individual, paired with the technical rigor to deliver on it, is exactly the kind of thinking we look for in founders building something the market needs."

"As a strategic investor in MemVerge, SK hynix works closely with the company to advance memory-centric AI technologies." said Hoshik Kim, SVP and Fellow of SK hynix, "MemoryBox, MemVerge's first AI context memory product, demonstrates a new memory-centric AI user experience that is high quality, cost effective with guarantee of privacy and ownership. We are pleased to support its development and look forward to continuing our collaboration."

"MemoryBox.ai beta is a step towards a more human AI future — one where your context, preferences, and ideas belong to you, travel with you, and make every interaction more personal and more powerful," said Charles Fan, CEO and Co-Founder of MemVerge.

Beta Access

MemoryBox is available today in free beta for founding members. Beta users can join the waitlist at memorybox.ai. Spots are limited.

About MemVerge

MemVerge is a Memory-Centric AI software company founded in 2017. The company pioneered Big Memory software for enterprise computing, earning 18 US patents and serving customers in finance, life sciences, and enterprise IT. Today, MemVerge is a leader in AI memory software, delivering products including MemMachine, an open-source AI memory engine, and MemoryBox, a personal AI memory application that improves the quality of AI output by leveraging multiple AI models and automatically constructing accurate and relevant contexts, while ensuring the privacy and ownership of all AI interactions. For more information, visit memverge.com.

Media contact:

Jon Jiang

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SOURCE MemVerge